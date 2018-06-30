Uday Chopra has an idea to deal with online trolls and Twitterati can’t agree more

Uday Chopra in a witty way took down Internet trolls and Tweeple loved it! (Source: File photo) Uday Chopra in a witty way took down Internet trolls and Tweeple loved it! (Source: File photo)

Online trolling has taken over the better side of social media, making it a gloomy space for most. And when it comes to celebrities, what exactly inspires such trolls is hard to guess. From outfits to their personal life, everything comes under scrutiny and is made fun of. Uday Chopra has been constantly targeted for sharing his thoughts online. And today, on Social Media Day, the Dhoom actor had a special message for all Internet trolls.

“I will say this… trolls are people too, they have a job to do and it’s ok. We all have to make a living, but if you are a troll I think it’s best if you accept it and wear that badge honourably,” he wrote on Saturday. It was in response to his earlier tweet where he suggested identifying trolls by verifying them with a separate ‘red tick’. He said this would ensure people do not feel bad as the comments are from a “verified troll”.

I will say this…trolls are people too, they have a job to do and it’s ok. We all have to make a living, but if you are a troll I think it’s best if you accept it and wear that badge honorably — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) June 30, 2018

In a sarcastic tweet, Chopra asked for people’s thought about a red tick on Twitter to identify trolls. “I feel @Twitter should start new verified accounts for trolls. If u are a verified troll u get a red check mark on ur profile. This will create harmony in the troll community as trolls will have something to work towards and non trolls will at least know who a troll is. Thoughts?” he said.

This will also further benefit normal users because getting trolled by a verified troll will carry less psychological weight; as one will feel, that since it’s a verified troll trolling me, it’s not so bad. @Twitter — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) June 29, 2018

Soon his tweet blew up like always and irked many to whom it was directed at. However, this time he also gained a lot of supporters who lauded him for his witty response to deal with the online bullying. Sample these:

Amusing that your tweets make a lot of sense,your movies not so much #notatroll — Sumit (@sumitakabob) June 30, 2018

I totally agree with what Uday Chopra saying about trolls. There is no achievement in making fun of someone’s profession, living, look or inability. Only to gain followers. We all carry our baggage of inability, despair and loss. — SuperOlive (@iRumii_B) June 30, 2018

Ha ha ha! Uday, you are brilliant at it :)

Nice to see Bollywood with spine. The two are usually not found together. — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) June 30, 2018

Can’t agree more — Hamid Abdulla (@haamid_abdulla) June 30, 2018

Totally agree… no one has the right to troll.. also these kind of ppl have no confidence so do it by hiding behind something! Stand together to stop trolling … — neera (@ne3raa) June 29, 2018

You suck as an actor but you rock as a writer. Start a blog bro. We need more indepentent voices like you in Bollywood. https://t.co/i7I6JKopNM — रंगा सियार (@RangaSiyaar1) June 29, 2018

Superb ! This is a great idea :) @TwitterIndia bhai Lal Verification Lao jitna jaldi ho ! — Manoj Lahoti @ T4 (@t4travel) June 29, 2018

For once, I actually agree with Uday Chopra’s crazy suggestions 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/B2NuGmxHd4 — R. (@rishajamal) June 29, 2018

That’s deep “PHILOSOPHY” coming from you UDAY Z 😂😂😂. — 🇮🇳 Indian 🇮🇳 (@MarkyMark2175) June 30, 2018

Tweet of the day. This is for you dear Trolls. @udaychopra 👏👏 https://t.co/JV25n2d0vG — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) June 29, 2018

Reason Uday Chopra’s twitter handle is gold 😁 https://t.co/NAEyhpDGAe — Aditya Kamal (@AdityaKamalss) June 29, 2018

Superb idea🔥🔥🔥 — Prakriti Sharma (@prakritiaryaa) June 29, 2018

Ladies and gentleman we are now living in a world where @udaychopra makes sense https://t.co/cYY8jEkMJ4 — nachiket joshi (@ganda_baccha) June 29, 2018

What’s your thought on Chopra’s suggestion? Tell us in comments below.

