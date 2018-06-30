Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
Sanju

Uday Chopra has an idea to deal with online trolls and Twitterati can’t agree more

On Social Media Day, here is Uday Chopra's message to trolls: "If you are a troll, I think it’s best if you accept it and wear that badge honorably."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 2:50:23 pm
uday chopra, uday chopra online trolls, online trolls, online bullying, social media trolls, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Uday Chopra in a witty way took down Internet trolls and Tweeple loved it! (Source: File photo)

Online trolling has taken over the better side of social media, making it a gloomy space for most. And when it comes to celebrities, what exactly inspires such trolls is hard to guess. From outfits to their personal life, everything comes under scrutiny and is made fun of. Uday Chopra has been constantly targeted for sharing his thoughts online. And today, on Social Media Day, the Dhoom actor had a special message for all Internet trolls.

“I will say this… trolls are people too, they have a job to do and it’s ok. We all have to make a living, but if you are a troll I think it’s best if you accept it and wear that badge honourably,” he wrote on Saturday. It was in response to his earlier tweet where he suggested identifying trolls by verifying them with a separate ‘red tick’. He said this would ensure people do not feel bad as the comments are from a “verified troll”.

In a sarcastic tweet, Chopra asked for people’s thought about a red tick on Twitter to identify trolls. “I feel @Twitter should start new verified accounts for trolls. If u are a verified troll u get a red check mark on ur profile. This will create harmony in the troll community as trolls will have something to work towards and non trolls will at least know who a troll is. Thoughts?” he said.

Soon his tweet blew up like always and irked many to whom it was directed at. However, this time he also gained a lot of supporters who lauded him for his witty response to deal with the online bullying. Sample these:

What’s your thought on Chopra’s suggestion? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement