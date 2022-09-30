‘Don’t call me bhaya or uncle’: Uber India replies to tweet that showed a driver’s request

Booking a cab online is a regular affair for many now. While a cab can be booked in a jiffy, some people are confused about how they should address the driver. In India, people usually address strangers as ‘bhaiya’ or ‘uncle’ depending on their age.

A Twitter user shared a photo of a cab in which the driver had requested that passengers not address him as “bhaya and uncle”. Uber India has now replied to the tweet and shared a practical solution.

Sohini M, a business journalist, had shared the photo of the cab on Twitter on September 27. It has accumulated more than 3,000 likes. “Don’t call me bhaya and uncle,” the cab driver had written on the back of the headrest of the front passenger seat.

See the post below:

“I just call every driver “driver sahab” because i did it once and the cabby was overwhelmed because no one had ever called him Sahab in the 20 years he had been driving cabs, and he spoke about it to me for a few minutes. I didn’t realise it would be so impactful,” commented a Twitter user. “I have always stuck to calling people Boss!” shared another. “Let’s normalize calling everyone Sir/ma’am,” shared a third.

Another user shared that he found something similar written in a cab he took in Punjab.

Are you in Punjab? I have seen similar in Chandigarh/Mohali. pic.twitter.com/7pVsMCzWa3 — Rubal.eth (@Rubal) September 29, 2022

Uber India also replied to the tweet and shared, “When in doubt, check the name on the app.”