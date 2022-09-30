scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

‘Don’t call me bhaya or uncle’: Uber India replies to tweet that showed a driver’s request

A Twitter user had shared a photo of a notice posted on a cab’s seat requesting passengers not to address the driver as ‘bhaya or uncle’.

Uber India, Uber cab driver request, bhaya or uncle, Twitter, tweet, passengers, cab, taxi, viral, trendingAn Uber cab driver requested his passengers not to address him as ‘bhaya or uncle’.

Booking a cab online is a regular affair for many now. While a cab can be booked in a jiffy, some people are confused about how they should address the driver. In India, people usually address strangers as ‘bhaiya’ or ‘uncle’ depending on their age.

Also Read |‘This is honestly so cute’: Cab driver’s honesty about being late for eating paratha wins internet

A Twitter user shared a photo of a cab in which the driver had requested that passengers not address him as “bhaya and uncle”. Uber India has now replied to the tweet and shared a practical solution.
Sohini M, a business journalist, had shared the photo of the cab on Twitter on September 27. It has accumulated more than 3,000 likes. “Don’t call me bhaya and uncle,” the cab driver had written on the back of the headrest of the front passenger seat.

See the post below:

“I just call every driver “driver sahab” because i did it once and the cabby was overwhelmed because no one had ever called him Sahab in the 20 years he had been driving cabs, and he spoke about it to me for a few minutes. I didn’t realise it would be so impactful,” commented a Twitter user. “I have always stuck to calling people Boss!” shared another. “Let’s normalize calling everyone Sir/ma’am,” shared a third.

Another user shared that he found something similar written in a cab he took in Punjab.

Uber India also replied to the tweet and shared, “When in doubt, check the name on the app.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 04:29:11 pm
Next Story

Entergalactic movie review: Kid Cudi’s Netflix film passes the vibe-check on visuals alone

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement