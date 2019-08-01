After the incident involving a Zomato delivery person, why #BoycottUberEats is trending

A day after an incident involving a delivery person with food delivery app Zomato, #BoycottUberEats trended on Twitter because the brand supported their competitor.

Zomato had come in for praise after they stood by a delivery person from whom a man refused to accept food delivery from because he was a non-Hindu’ rider. Many came forward to extend their support to the food delivery service.

On Thursday, Uber Eats tweeted: “@ZomatoIN, we stand by you.” in response to one of the tweets by their competitor.

Zomato replied with a hug emoji:

🤗 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

But this prompted a new trend of #BoycottUberEats. Backing the man who refused to accept the delivery, many shared videos claiming that they had uninstalled both Zomato and Uber from their phones.

I am waiting for more brands to show their true colours like Amazon and recently Uber eats & #Zomato shows!!

They all are targeting us bcos we are too busy in becoming secular! -If this is done by “Peaceful religion” then its fine & there is no discrimination!#BoycottUberEats pic.twitter.com/bb1uSkYFJx — Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) August 1, 2019

Dear Zomato, I just removed you from my phone. Dear Uber Eats, I haven’t used your service yet but I swear not to use it hereafter….#boycottzomato #BoycottUberEats #Hypocrisy #IStandWithAmit pic.twitter.com/DSMQ7KwBf8 — Vinita Rajpoot (@Being_Vinita) August 1, 2019

#BoycottUberEats #boycottzomato #IStandWithAmit U PPL r losing premium customers like me ,I used to give 10 orders per month but not from @Zomato and @UberEats_IND fro. Yesterday pic.twitter.com/7p0rWmYd8t — CA Dhananjay Singh🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@CADhananjay1) August 1, 2019

Here You go, Both Apps of @ZomatoIN and @UberEats_IND has been uninstalled from my cellphone.

“Now you guys buy and serve food to each other”#boycottzomato #BoycottUberEats pic.twitter.com/SqSWTvqs4Q — एक देशभक्त פטריוט (@GarvitDeshbhakt) August 1, 2019

Incidentally, after the controversy took social media by storm, the profile of the man whose tweets triggered the debate vanished from Twitter.