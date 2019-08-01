After the incident involving a Zomato delivery person, why #BoycottUberEats is trending

Toggle Menu
Many posted videos and screenshots claiming that they had deleted the app from their phones.

UberEats India ended up being targeted for showing solidarity to Zomato.

A day after an incident involving a delivery person with food delivery app Zomato, #BoycottUberEats trended on Twitter because the brand supported their competitor.

Zomato had come in for praise after they stood by a delivery person from whom a man refused to accept food delivery from because he was a non-Hindu’ rider. Many came forward to extend their support to the food delivery service.

On Thursday, Uber Eats tweeted: “@ZomatoIN, we stand by you.” in response to one of the tweets by their competitor.

Zomato replied with a hug emoji:

But this prompted a new trend of #BoycottUberEats. Backing the man who refused to accept the delivery, many shared videos claiming that they had uninstalled both Zomato and Uber from their phones.

Incidentally, after the controversy took social media by storm, the profile of the man whose tweets triggered the debate vanished from Twitter.

