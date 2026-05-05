Odisha Uber driver tracks down passenger to return Rs 10,000 he sent accidentally through GPay

At a time when stories of online payment fraud are becoming increasingly common, an incident from Odisha is restoring some faith in people. A software engineer from Bhubaneswar, Debashis Tripathy, recently shared how an honest Uber driver returned Rs 10,000 that had been mistakenly transferred to him.

Taking to X, Tripathy explained that the mix-up happened because the driver and his intended business contact had identical names. “Took a cab for some work and accidentally G-Paid the driver 10k instead of my business contact (they had the exact same name!). I couldn’t reach him through the app and figured the money was gone,” he wrote.

What happened later, however, caught him by surprise. “Then at 9:30 PM, my apartment security calls.”

“The Uber driver actually drove back to find me and refund every penny! He barely even let me give him a reward for his honesty. Rare to see this kind of honesty & integrity these days. Impressed with and grateful to Srikanta, who took this trouble for an unknown person,” he added.

Check out the post:

The Uber driver actually drove back to find me and refund every penny! He barely even let me give him a reward for his honesty. Rare to see this kind of honesty & integrity these days. Impressed with and grateful to Srikanta who took this trouble for an unknown person. 🙏 (2/2) — Debashis Tripathy (@deba1602) May 3, 2026

The post quickly gained traction online, crossing over a lakh views, with many users reacting to the heartwarming gesture. While some praised the driver’s integrity, others shared mixed experiences. One user remarked, “Till now Ola/Uber drivers were popular for harassing customers, nice to see for the first time someone praising them. Really appreciate the good Job by the driver.”

Another wrote, “Entire day, I am getting feel good messages. God bless that honest person!” Meanwhile, a third shared a contrasting experience, saying, “I wasn’t lucky as this, Uber auto guy was a crook pocketed the full 2000 that was mistakenly transferred to him. Uber customer support was not helpful at all.”

A fourth simply added, “Thank you stars and the driver, I haven’t been this lucky.”

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and highlights a narrative of personal integrity; it does not constitute financial or legal advice regarding digital payment disputes or recovery. For any concerns regarding online transaction errors, please consult your bank’s official support channels or a qualified professional.