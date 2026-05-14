Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi takes Delhi Metro ride: ‘It was fast and affordable’

During his recent visit to India, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi decided to experience Delhi like a regular commuter, by taking a ride on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network. He shared moments from the journey in a video posted on LinkedIn and X, showing himself travelling from Delhi Secretariat to Jor Bagh instead of hopping between meetings in a car.

Khosrowshahi, who was wearing a Modi jacket, praised the Delhi Metro for being “fast,” “affordable,” and “reliable.” “Millions of people take the Metro to go to work, play, or go and see family, and now you can get that experience with a few taps on the Uber app,” he said.

The video captures him booking a metro ticket through the Uber app before entering the station using a QR code on his phone. The service works through Uber’s integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Reflecting on the experience after the ride, he said, “Got a real feel of the Delhi pulse. It was fast. It was affordable. It was reliable. It was absolutely awesome.” Khosrowshahi also spoke about how Uber wants to evolve beyond just cab services. According to him, the company’s vision is to bring together different forms of urban transport – including autos, bikes, buses, and metro – onto one platform so commuters can switch between them seamlessly with “a single tap”.

Sharing the video on LinkedIn, he wrote, “More modes. Less friction. Better cities. I’m ‘on the road’ again in India, and excited to see how partnerships with public transit is making everyday mobility easier for millions of commuters across the country.”

Watch the viral video:

He later posted about the experience on X as well, sharing a photo from a Delhi Metro platform while pointing at an Uber advertisement. “I just spent a day out in Delhi, and took a Metro ride booked right through the @Uber app. With more than 10 million metro rides booked on Uber in India, it’s clear that commuters love it. If you haven’t tried it yet, here is another nudge why you should give it a try,” he wrote.

I just spent a day out in Delhi, and took a Metro ride booked right through the @Uber app. With more than 10 million metro rides booked on Uber in India, it’s clear that commuters love it. If you haven’t tried it yet, here is another nudge why you should give it a try. pic.twitter.com/3hpgqgYjfQ — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) May 12, 2026

Speaking about Uber’s expansion in public transport partnerships, Khosrowshahi said the company now has transit collaborations in five Indian cities and hopes to replicate the public-private partnership model globally.

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The metro ride was part of his five-day India trip, during which he also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss Uber’s investment plans, growth opportunities, and long-term strategy in the country. In May 2025, Uber partnered with DMRC and ONDC to enable metro ticket bookings through the app in Delhi.