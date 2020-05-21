‘We are stronger together’: UAE welcomes 105 medics from Kerala for Covid-19 mission

The 1.13-minute clip features the journey of the staff from their homes in different part of South India to Abu Dhabi. The 1.13-minute clip features the journey of the staff from their homes in different part of South India to Abu Dhabi.

A team of 105 medics from Kerala travelled to Abu Dhabi to support the nation in its fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The staff received a warm welcome at the UAE airport. The medical mission was an initiative of VPS Healthcare, a healthcare group in the UAE.

The healthcare professionals will be working in the critical care units of various Covid-19 hospitals across the Emirates, which has so far recorded over 26,000 cases and more than 230 deaths.

“We deeply thank the governments of the UAE and India for their support in bringing the medical team from Kochi to Abu Dhabi. Our brave 105 medics will now be a part of the UAE’s battle against COVID-19. We are stronger together,” wrote VPS Healthcare Managing Director Dr Shamsheer Vayalil while sharing a video.

The 1.13-minute clip shows the journey of the staff from their homes in different part of Kerala to Abu Dhabi.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and prompted reactions from netizens, with many of them praising the medical team.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd