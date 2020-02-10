Viral video: U-19 Bangladeshi players pick trash thrown on field during victory lap

India vs Bangladesh under 19: Players pick up plastic bottles during the victory lap. India vs Bangladesh under 19: Players pick up plastic bottles during the victory lap.

While the aggression by Bangladesh players after the Under 19 World Cup finals against India left cricket fans annoyed, a video of Bangladeshi players picking up trash during their victory lap seems to have calmed the angry netizens.

The clip was shared by the official Twitter handle of International Cricket Conference along with a caption that read, “Bangladesh players, during their victory lap, pick up and move aside the litter thrown onto the field! Classy.” Viewed over 10,000 times, the viral video features the players picking up plastic bottles and putting aside trash while taking their victory lap.

Watch the video here:

TRUE CHAMPIONS 👏 Bangladesh players, during their victory lap, pick up and move aside the litter thrown onto the field! Classy. #U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JJV17MbDZK — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 10, 2020

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted many reactions online with netizens praising the players. However, some also called them out on their “rowdy” behaviour in the filed during the under-19 match.

Bangladesh players showing the world their class. Bangladesh set the example. I’m so proud of the players. — Bangladesh Fan (@bangladeshfan) February 10, 2020

This is the norm in Bangladesh — Mr hassan (@mrhassan838) February 10, 2020

Wish teams could avoid the verbal litter and behave gracefully on the face of a massive victory or a massive defeat #ICCU19WorldCup #INDvBAN — I am (@Souradipta_) February 10, 2020

Classy 🤔🤔🤔 — RAJAT (@rajatjain22) February 10, 2020

Classy?

Abusing, Celebrating mockingly, getting in physical fight after victory and then refusing to shake hands.

Indeed classy, never knew bar is so low for players from Bangladesh. — AB अभि 🐾🇮🇳🚩🏴‍☠️ (@seapish) February 10, 2020

what a wonderful scene. https://t.co/3v8XrdLuuv — Salekin Ahmed (@salekin05) February 10, 2020

While Bangladesh witnessed a historic win against India in the U19 World Cup finals in Potchefstroom, the match concluded on a sour note after players from both the team engaged in a scuffle on the field.

