‘Trip of our lifetime’: Two women in their 50s embark on eight-hour scooter ride to Shrivardhan

A social media post of a trip undertaken by two women in the 50s is winning hearts online. The women, childhood friends, went to Shrivardhan in Maharashtra on a scooter, and their trip has been documented by Official Humans of Bombay.

The clip shows an old photograph, dating back to 1983, of Geetha and Sadhna when they were in Class 7. The two little girls are seen standing close to each other donning uniforms. Now, 40 years later, they are seen riding a scooter and venturing to beaches.

ALSO READ | Born to ride: Meet one of the oldest women to reach Khardung La pass on a motorbike

Official Humans of Bombay penned down the tale of the two friends in the Instagram post. Their initial plan to Shrivardhan involved five to six people. When the others cancelled, the duo set out on an eight-hour ride on a scooter. “It wouldn’t have been much of an issue except the fact that we are two women in our 50s and I had slip disc,” Geeta told Official Humans of Bombay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Their children were worried about how they would manage the trip, but everything turned out well. “We did so many things that we never thought we could! We crossed a jungle at 12 am, we met a family that told us we were crazy to travel this far alone, but most importantly, we enjoyed ourselves. But I think more than the destination, it was the company because as long as I have my friend alongside me, everything is going to be more than just fine!” Geeta said.

The close friends from school lost connection in 1986. They got married and moved to different cities. Upon seeing school girls laughing and playing together, Geetha reminisced her memories with Sadhna. In 2016, through a mutual friend, they reconnected. “I still remember that conversation we had after 3 decades–more than talking, we cried. I was in Bombay at that time so the next day, her husband dropped her to my house. Those few hours felt short. I told her about how my life panned out & she did about hers. In the last six years, we’ve gotten on calls every other day; be it our kids, our husbands, or our lives, just talking to each other would make things better!” Geeta added.

Their strong bond and friendship melted hearts online and many were delighted to see their trip. A user commented, “What you did brought a smile on my face and made me set my friendship goal. You both are an inspiration. Hope you plan more such trips soon.” Another user wrote, “So happy a pair of women can enjoy a road trip alone! I hope India progresses to the point where women can be free and safe to travel anywhere, anytime.” A third user commented, “Love you mummy and my favourite and sweet aunty. Wish your bond become more stronger.”