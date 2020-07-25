Watch: Two women, trapped in Pench river while taking selfie, rescued by police

The women were safely brought out by the police. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) The women were safely brought out by the police. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Two young women’s bid to click an adventurous selfie could have turned fatal had the police not come to their help in time. A video of the rescue mission from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara is now going viral, with the women drawing flak online for their “stupidity”.

The two women, who had come for a picnic with some friends on the banks of the Pench river, ventured into the river and stood on a rock to take selfies. However, as the water level rose, the two got stuck on the rock amid the swiftly flowing river. In the video, the cops are seen slowing nearing the women with help of a rope and trying to balance against the river current.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police and local administration in Chhindwara district rescue two girls who were stuck in a river at Belkhedi village. The two girls had ventured into Pench river to click selfies and got stuck after the water level rose suddenly. (23.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/0sM1diumR4 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

“A group of six girls came to the riverside of which two went into the Pench river to click selfies but they got stuck after the water level of the river rose,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) told a local news channel.

According to local reports, the girls were standing on the rock for almost an hour and were very nervous. But thanks to some villagers and help from authorities, a team of police personnel managed to rescue the girls. “They were so frightened that they could barely speak even after they were rescued. They were sent to hospital however there is no casualty,” the SDPO added.

