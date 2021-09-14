Watch: Two wild bears play with football in Odisha’s Nabarangpur forest

While football is a much-loved sport in countries around the world, wild bears playing the game is not something one can imagine. However, that is exactly what happened in Odisha when two bears stumbled upon a football.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, two wild bears are seen playing with the ball at Sukigaon in the Umarkot area of Nabarangpur district. In the 1.02-minute clip, the animals first examine the football and then start playing with it. People around the area excitedly reacted to watching the two wild bears play the sport and even cheered for the animals as they run around with the ball.

Talking to ANI, the Divisional Forest Office said that this behaviour is a basic ‘animal instinct’. “They examine and try to find out the nature of any object that they find for the first time,” the DFO told the news agency.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Two wild bears were seen playing football at Sukigaon in Umarkot area of Nabarangpur district, Odisha “It is an animal instinct. They examine & try to find out the nature of any object that they find for the first time,” the DFO said on Monday. (Video: Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/c2YnVZqg7j — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

The clip concludes with the bears running away with the football. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 30,000 views with many reacting to the bears playing with the football. Some were quite amused by the sight and joked that the animals were ready to take part in in “Tokyo Animal Olympics”.

