Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Two UP youths rescued from getting washed away in Uttarakhand. Watch

In the nick of time, the youths, who started flowing in the gushing river, were brought to safety.

darjeeling himalayan railway toy train, toy train in west bengal, train, erik solheim, indian expressThe clip shared by the law enforcement agency shows the two youngsters getting swayed in the water currents.

Two Uttar Pradesh youths were saved from getting washed away in a river at Sharda Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Tankur in a daring rescue. Uttarakhand Police shared a clip of the rescue that was done by a swimmer belonging to the state police and a local youth. In the nick of time, the youths, who started flowing in the gushing river, were brought to safety.

The clip shared by the law enforcement agency shows the two youngsters getting swayed in the water currents. Meanwhile, a man is seen swimming towards them and another man clad in protective gear is also seen swiftly heading to the spot. They catch hold of the youngsters and are seen bringing them to the shore with caution. After they reached the shore, the rescued youngsters were seen gasping for breath and struggling to recuperate.

ALSO READ |Watch: Old man saved from drowning as his car gets trapped in flooded road

Watch the video here:

Uttarakhand Police said in their tweet that the youths from Etah in Uttar Pradesh were on their way to see Shri Maa Poornagiri and were bathing in the river at Sharda Ghat, Tanakpur. The swimmer was identified as Ravinder Pehelwan from the Uttarakhand Police and the local youth was identified as Suraj.

”Two youths from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, who came to see Shri Maa Poornagiri, started flowing while bathing in the river at Sharda Ghat, Tanakpur.#UttarakhandPolice Swimmer Ravinder Pehelwan and local youth Suraj saved both of them safely by jumping into the river.#UKPoliceHaiSaath,” read the roughly translated tweet in Hindi.

In July this year, Uttarakhand Police shared a video showing the rescue of a man from a fast flowing river in Kangra Ghat. In the hair-raising video, the man was seen struggling in rapid water currents. Swiftly a police officer and two other men plunged into the river and brought him to safety.

