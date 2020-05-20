Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Two bears rescued from Maharashtra well in 4-hour operation, viral video wins hearts

The sloth bears were rescued from a well in Gondia district by Maharashtra's forest department after the two had fallen into it. The rescue operation took over four hours but the animals were safely retrieved.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2020 9:15:43 pm
bear, bear rescue viral video, Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra, bear rescue trending, twitter The sloth bears were rescued from a well in Gondia by Maharashtra’s forest department after the two had fallen into it. (Source: Twitter)

Amid the Covid-19 gloom in the country, with cases crossing a lakh this week, a rescue mission of two bears trapped in a well in Maharashtra has brought some cheer online.

The sloth bears were rescued from a well in Gondia district by Maharashtra’s forest department after the two had fallen into it. The rescue operation took over four hours but the animals were safely retrieved. “It took us four hours to rescue the two sloth bears. The crowd that had gathered was also creating hindrances. The two animals were released in the wild,” Maharashtra’s Gondia district, officials told PTI.

A video of the operation was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Department officer Susanta Nanda along with a caption that read, “Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona & Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra rescued two bears that had fallen in wells.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the rescue clip has gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions, with netizens praising the rescue workers.

