‘Dangal’: Two reptiles fight against each other, IFS officer shares video

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are renowned institutions where students focus on business management courses. Instead of videos of intense discussions on management topics, what has grabbed the attention of internet users is a video clip of a fight between two reptiles, apparently inside the Kolkata IIM campus.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who said he received it via WhatsApp. In it, two reptiles that resemble crocodiles or monitor lizards are seen standing on their hind legs, holding each other tightly and apparently fighting on a walkway beside a water body.

ALSO READ | Watch: Deadly encounter between monitor lizard and dogs goes viral

Learning to manage conflicts🤔

Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata…

( As received in WA) pic.twitter.com/6jXGYkWQyA — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 1, 2023

Nanda captioned the clip, “Learning to manage conflicts Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata… (As received in WA).” Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 2.2 lakh views on Twitter.

Netizens were stunned to watch the video and many were curious to know why they were fighting. A user commented, “Dangal.” Another user wrote, “OMG…that is so interesting…wat are they upto? Their own world of survival gimmicks. Amazing nature.” A third user wrote, “Two male Monitor Lizards wrestling for territory or a female.. Breeding Male and female Monitor Lizard do not fight like this, they keep to the ground.”

Monitor lizards, as the name suggests, are a type of lizard that is native to Africa, Asia and Oceania. Carnivorous in nature, they mostly feed on smaller fish, birds and smaller reptiles, often helping control rat and insect populations.

In 2021, after cyclone ‘Yaas’, a monitor lizard was caught on camera moving through a waterlogged street nonchalantly in West Bengal’s Kolkata. The reptile moved through the unidentified neighbourhood and IFS officer Praveen Angusamy cautioned the public not to harm the animal. Internet users expressed their shock over the reptile’s sighting in the flood waters that wreaked havoc.