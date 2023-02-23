scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Two planes almost collided at US airport. Viral stimulation video shows how

On February 4, there was a near collision between a FedEx cargo plane and a Southwest passenger flight at the Austin airport in the US.

A near collision between a FedEx cargo plane and a Southwest passenger flight was reported earlier this month at the Austin airport in the US. Fortunately, a major accident was averted just in a nick of time.

The incident took place on February 4, when the air traffic controller cleared the cargo plane to land on Runway 18L after it was arriving from Memphis. However, at the same time, a passenger flight was also allowed to depart from the same runway even as the arriving FedEx cargo plane was barely three miles away (approximately 5 kilometres).

Since the arrival and departure time of both planes was overlapping, the two aircraft reportedly came within a distance of just 100 feet from each other. CNN reported Federal Aviation Administration officials, investigating the missteps, have credited FedEx cargo pilots for their presence of mind as they promptly aborted their landing and circled around the airfield as the Southwest airline plane took off.

While speaking to CNN after the incident, Jennifer Homendy, Chairperson, National Transportation Safety Board, said, “I’m very proud of the FedEx flight crew and that pilot. They saved, in my view, 128 people from a potential catastrophe. It was very close, and we believe less than 100 feet”.

Now, a simulation video that shows the close call between the two planes is going viral. Commenting on the virtual recreation of the incident, a Twitter user wrote, “This looks scary”.

Another person remarked, “That’s why they have pilots on these planes. Just because you have a green light it doesn’t mean that you should be aware of other cars coming from the other direction!”.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 10:23 IST
