scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

‘Real-life love birds’: Netizens can’t stop swooning over these candid shots of two owlets

Sharing a collage of the two adorable owlets on Twitter, IFS officer Madhu Mitha, aptly remarked: "Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 19, 2022 7:53:33 pm
owls prewedding, spotted owlets pre wedding photoshoot, viral birds wedding shoot, bhandara owlets wedding photos, indian expressAs the photos went viral, netizens said the pictures of the birds gave them 'couple goals'.

When it comes to pre-wedding photoshoots, there is no dearth of enthusiasm among couples to stand out from the rest and the practice is becoming common in India. While there are many humans trying their best, it was a pair of real lovebirds that recently stole the show online.

Perched atop a branch of tree, the two birds were seen nuzzling together. From looking directly into the camera for one shot, to what may almost look like kissing on the lips — the candid shots of the two young owls were oozing with love and affection.

Sharing a collage of the two adorable owlets on Twitter, IFS officer Madhu Mitha aptly remarked: “Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!”

The two birds were caught on camera at Bhandara in Maharashtra. The photos taken by by Ashwin Kenkare were first posted on a Facebook page called Indian birds, and then spread on other platforms as well.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Soon, the post garnered a lot of attention online, leaving netizens in splits. While most agreed with the IFS officer and said the birds “can give couples a run for their money”, others chimed in with hilarious jokes and memes.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the post:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement