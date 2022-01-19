‘Real-life love birds’: Netizens can’t stop swooning over these candid shots of two owlets

When it comes to pre-wedding photoshoots, there is no dearth of enthusiasm among couples to stand out from the rest and the practice is becoming common in India. While there are many humans trying their best, it was a pair of real lovebirds that recently stole the show online.

Perched atop a branch of tree, the two birds were seen nuzzling together. From looking directly into the camera for one shot, to what may almost look like kissing on the lips — the candid shots of the two young owls were oozing with love and affection.

Sharing a collage of the two adorable owlets on Twitter, IFS officer Madhu Mitha aptly remarked: “Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!”

The two birds were caught on camera at Bhandara in Maharashtra. The photos taken by by Ashwin Kenkare were first posted on a Facebook page called Indian birds, and then spread on other platforms as well.

Soon, the post garnered a lot of attention online, leaving netizens in splits. While most agreed with the IFS officer and said the birds “can give couples a run for their money”, others chimed in with hilarious jokes and memes.

