Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Two men steal show at wedding with their fun performance to ‘Bade Miya Chote Miyan’. Watch video

The clip shows two men clad in black suits and wearing sunglasses dancing unitedly to the song from the Bollywood movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. They move in sync with the song's lyrics, tickling the funny bones of netizens and continue their energetic performance.

Netizens were impressed with the duo's performance and some users praised their fitness while a user found the video as "cool"
Two men steal show at wedding with their fun performance to 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan'. Watch video
Indian weddings are often pompous affairs with several rituals and extravagant functions. Adding cheer to the events, talented people shake a leg to popular songs and enthralling performances grab eyeballs online. Two men stole the show with their zestful performance at a wedding and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.

The clip shared from the Instagram handle Sangeet_with_salvi shows the two men clad in black suits and wearing sunglasses dancing unitedly to the song from the Bollywood movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. They move in sync with the song’s lyrics, tickling the funny bones of netizens and continue their energetic performance.

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on December 9, the clip has amassed more than 1.4 million views on the Meta-owned platform. Netizens were impressed with the duo’s performance and some users praised their fitness while a user found the video as “cool”.

A user commented, “Just look them extremely fit and adore.” Another user wrote, “This just made my day.” A third user wrote, “This is Soo cool.”

The peppy song from the 1998 movie was sung by Udit Narayan and Sudesh Bhosle. The film directed by David Dhawan starred Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher. The duo of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan grooved enthusiastically to the song.

Recently, a man grooved to the song ‘Badtameez Dil’ from the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at his son’s wedding, taking the internet by storm. He set the stage on fire with his energetic performance. He lip-synced to Ranbir Kapoor’s monologue in the initial part of the song and nailed the signature step also.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 17:07 IST
