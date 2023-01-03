scorecardresearch
Two men from Canada and India recreate ‘Dola Re Dola’ in New York dressed in lehengas. Watch viral video

The song ‘Dola Re Dola’ had bought together two of Bollywood’s biggest stars Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Alex Wong and Jainil Mehta recreated the iconic song and it is being loved by netizens.

Two men from Canada and India recreate ‘Dola Re Dola’ in New York dressed in lehengas, Alex Wong and Jainil Mehta, Devdas, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood, bollywood dance in new york, iconic, classic, viral, trending, Indian ExpressAlex Wong and Jainil Mehta recreated the iconic song and it is being loved by netizens.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, that released in 2002 is still remembered for its iconic dance numbers. The song ‘Dola Re Dola’ bought together two of Bollywood’s biggest stars Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit and their sizzling chemistry was loved by fans.

Now, two men named Alex Wong and Jainil Mehta have recreated the song’s choreography in New York. A video of the duo dancing on ‘Dola Re Dola’ clad in lehengas is going viral. Alex Wong is from Canada and Jainil Mehta is from India and together they collaborated on the song.

The duo showed some energetic dance moves as they groomed rhythmically and swayed in lehengas in New York and that too bare feet. “When 2 dancers “Dola” together in New York City! RIP TO OUR FEET,” says the caption.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Wong (@alexdwong)

Posted three days ago, the clip has amassed more than two million views.

“Who is the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Madhuri Nene Dixit here?,” commented Jainil Mehta. “THIS IS TOO WHOLESOME,” said another. “What a treat to watch you both dance on this classic bollywood song,” complimented a third. “The new version of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai… love this!,” another netizen posted.

