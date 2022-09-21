scorecardresearch
Two little girls groove to Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Mere sapno ki rani kab aayegi tu’. Watch video

The clip shared by the Instagram user indira.bhandari.779205 shows the little girls shaking a leg to the song.

The Instagram account, whose bio says they are "Bhandari sisters", is replete with the girls' entertaining videos.

Bollywood fans need no introduction to Rajesh Khanna’s iconic “Mere sapno ki rani kab aayegi tu”. Rekindling the love for the song from the superstar’s 1969 movie Aaradhana, two little girls adorably grooved to the song and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.

Their video has gone viral and praises have poured in as comments. The clip shared by the Instagram user indira.bhandari.779205 shows the little girls shaking a leg to the song. One of the girls slays the iconic step in the song and the other girl joins her with equal enthusiasm.

Since being shared six days ago, the clip has amassed more than 15,000 likes and 1,31,000 views on Instagram. The Instagram account, whose bio mentions “Bhandari sisters”, is replete with the girls’ entertaining videos. The account is handled by their father Ramesh Bhandari Chetri.

The song was a hit and Aradhana created history. The iconic song heralded the era of actor Kishore Kumar, elevating him as Rajesh Khanna. In the original song, Khanna follows Sharmilla Tagore, who sits inside a train. Khanna, who sits inside a moving jeep on the road parallel to the rail track, grins, tilts his head and breaks into song.

Adorable videos of kids joyfully grooving always win hearts online. In August, a free-spirited little girl joined a folk dancer in Karantaka’s Udupi district and the video took the internet by storm. While onlookers cheered on them, the little girl joined the dancer without hesitation and stole the show.

