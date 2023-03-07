‘Ghost of Himalayas’: Two leopard cubs reunite with their mother in Spiti Valley, video wins hearts online

Snow leopards are solitary creatures with thick fur, agility and high camouflage ability. They live in cold, mountainous areas and are almost impossible to spot. A heart-warming video showing two snow leopard cubs reuniting with their mother after sensing her call in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, the elusive cats are seen running through the rocky terrain and making their way towards their mother. The spotted cats dart energetically and their mother is seen resting under a rock. The mother affectionately sniffs and licks them and their expression of love is worth-watching.

ALSO READ | ‘Breathtaking’: Shutterbug treks 165 km to capture spectacular images of snow leopard

The clip was captured by Indian Revenue Service officer Ankur Rapria. “Look at love, joy n happines, when Snow Leopard Cubs reunite with the mother after hearing her call. Kibber, Himachal Pradesh,” he captioned the clip. Terming them as “ghost of Himalayas”, Rapria said in another tweet that the one-year-old cubs were spotted at a height of 15,500 feet in -15 degrees in Spiti valley.

The ghost of the mountains. A snow #leopard family captured by good friend @irsankurrapria. They are one of the most agile hunters on #earth. pic.twitter.com/ylFhmw5DvN — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 6, 2023

While sharing the clip, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan wrote in comments section they are the most agile hunters on earth, but cannot roar.

“It’s a mother with two cubs. Snow leopards are most adaptable to high & cold altitudes. They are known for their acrobatics including running on steep slopes and long jumps,” Kaswan tweeted.

“Snow leopards are the big cats which can’t roar. Their paws are specially designed for the hills and slopes. Powerful, agile, secretive & beautiful,” he wrote.

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 9.4 lakh views on Twitter. Netizens were delighted to watch the heartening moments of the snow leopard family. A user commented, “This filled my heart with joy, thanks for sharing.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful leopard family.” A third user commented, “Wow! Can’t imagine the hard work that would have gone into capturing this amazing video. So heartening.”