Two happy toddlers defeat class divide in viral video, netizens says ‘love is natural, hate is taught’

It takes children to defeat class differences at times. As adults stick to their well-defined constructs of colour, class and religion, a video of two toddlers hugging and playing with each other has won hearts.

In the video, two toddlers were overjoyed to see each other and one of them, identified as Kishan, kept on bouncing in excitement. Their eyes sparkled in delight and after a few moments, one of the toddlers came forward and gave a tight hug to the other boy. The pure love and innocence of the kids have filled netizens’ hearts, as Kishan and the other child, son of a street vendor, play together. The child’s mother can also be seen smiling at them.

Kishan’s mother Ashu Angel captured the video of the happy kids and shared it on her Instagram account. Her account with the title kiansh_ayansh includes a plethora of adorable videos of her kids.

Watch the video here:

While some people lauded the toddlers’ innocence, others appreciated the upbringing by their parents. “Aww so adorable,” said Chukki B Gowda, an Instagram user. Jennifer Mary Thomas, an Instagram user, commented, “Omg these kids share a lot of msg through their innocence.”