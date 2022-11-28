scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Two friends of 80 years meet after a long time. Watch their wholesome reunion here

Mukul Menon, a photographer and content creator, shared the video of his grandmother meeting her best friend of 80 years.

For women retaining childhood friendships after marriage becomes a difficult endeavour because they have to shoulder the responsibility of running a whole household. Besides, they rarely get time to visit their friends.

Now a video, which beautifully captures a reunion of two elderly women who have been friends for over eight decades, is winning hearts online. In the short clip, the white-haired women are seen greeting each other with warm smiles and excited laughs. During their conversation, they hold each other’s hands and look touched after meeting each other.

While sharing this wholesome video on his Instagram account Mukul Menon, a photographer and content creator, wrote, “A friendship of over 80 years. My granny would always tell me that she wants to see her bestie and so I made the two buddies meet each other. Here is how they met and exchanged nostalgia of decades. #friendship #memories”

 

This video has over 9,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Aww this is precious! Can only imagine how they must be feeling.” Another person said, “These cute muthashi’s are living Angels. @mukilmenon You are blessed to witness their pure souls filled with innocent love 80 years of friendship!!! ”.

In August, a similar reunion video that showed two elderly siblings meeting each other after two decades had gone viral. In the viral video, Gurpreet Singh Dhaliwal had arranged a meeting between his grandmother and her brother after a gap of 20 years.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:54:50 pm
