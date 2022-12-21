scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Two elderly women saved from incoming train in the nick of time. Watch video

The railway ministry lauded the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police for their timely intervention.

two women saved by rpf, railway ministry, elderly women saved from getting hit by train, railway, elderly women rescue, indian expressThe Ministry of Railways lauded the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police for their timely intervention and added a word of caution.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Indians often break the law, even if it means putting their lives at risk. In one such incident caught on tape, quick thinking and rapid reflexes by railway personnel saved the lives of two women who were crossing the railway tracks, blissfully unaware of an incoming train.

Two elderly women crossing the railway tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh had a narrow escape and a video showing the same was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

The clip shows the women crossing the railway tracks. While one carries a headload, another woman is seen rushing towards the platform with her bags. Within seconds, a freight train is seen approaching and the railway police are seen pulling them onto the platform. The train passes by in a blur.

The Ministry of Railways lauded the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police for their timely intervention and added a word of caution. “Safety is paramount! Vigilant RPF and GRP personnel saved the lives of two elderly women crossing the tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Please always use the foot over bridge to move from one platform to another,” tweeted the Ministry of Railways.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 39,100 views on Twitter. While some users praised the railway officials, some others raised concerns over the infrastructure and pointed out the irresponsible behaviour of the passengers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

A user commented, “Very good Work By Rpf Personnel Thanks.” Another user wrote, “Fine them heavily.. this should not be tolerated at all. Also put large display boards stating strict actions who defy law!” A third user commented, “Why people cross the track?? Because at many stations there are no adequate FoB’s, non functional escalators, lifts.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 03:41:37 pm
Next Story

Ramiz Raja to be replaced as PCB Chairman: Reports

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close