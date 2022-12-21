Two elderly women saved from incoming train in the nick of time. Watch video

Indians often break the law, even if it means putting their lives at risk. In one such incident caught on tape, quick thinking and rapid reflexes by railway personnel saved the lives of two women who were crossing the railway tracks, blissfully unaware of an incoming train.

Two elderly women crossing the railway tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh had a narrow escape and a video showing the same was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

The clip shows the women crossing the railway tracks. While one carries a headload, another woman is seen rushing towards the platform with her bags. Within seconds, a freight train is seen approaching and the railway police are seen pulling them onto the platform. The train passes by in a blur.

सुरक्षा ही सर्वोपरि! मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर सतर्क आरपीएफ एवं जीआरपी के जवानों ने पटरी पार कर रहीं दो बुजुर्ग महिलाओं की जान बचाई। कृपया एक प्लेटफॉर्म से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए सदैव फुटओवर ब्रिज का इस्तेमाल करें। pic.twitter.com/mb2DKrFYVK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 20, 2022

The Ministry of Railways lauded the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police for their timely intervention and added a word of caution. “Safety is paramount! Vigilant RPF and GRP personnel saved the lives of two elderly women crossing the tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Please always use the foot over bridge to move from one platform to another,” tweeted the Ministry of Railways.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 39,100 views on Twitter. While some users praised the railway officials, some others raised concerns over the infrastructure and pointed out the irresponsible behaviour of the passengers.

A user commented, “Very good Work By Rpf Personnel Thanks.” Another user wrote, “Fine them heavily.. this should not be tolerated at all. Also put large display boards stating strict actions who defy law!” A third user commented, “Why people cross the track?? Because at many stations there are no adequate FoB’s, non functional escalators, lifts.”