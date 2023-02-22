Two content creators recreate iconic DDLJ scene, audience erupts in cheers

For Bollywood film buffs, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is an all-time classic that redefined romance and family values. The 1995 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is one of the biggest blockbusters ever and has broken many records. The film still runs in the iconic Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai where couples go to relive the nostalgia of the 1990s.

The film was recently re-released in theatres all over India on February 10 for one week to coincide with Valentine’s Day. The film also gave many iconic moments, one of which was recreated by two content creators. Siddhesh Lokare and Onella Rodrigues went to watch a show of the film at Maratha Mandir. When the scene of Shah Rukh, who played Raj Malhotra, coming to Punjab to meet Kajol, who played Simran, played, the two also went in front of the screen.

Wearing a black leather jacket and holding a ukulele just like Raj, Lokare went and acted in front of the screen as the audience cheered for them. Holding his arms wide, Rodrigues comes running over to him and they hug each other amid loud cheers.

“We took our love for SRK-Kajol to the iconic Maratha Mandir! What an energy, what an execution, what a collaboration!!! Still trying to wrap our head around the fact that we made this happen in front of 100+ odd DDLJ lovers! Cheers to the art of content creation!” says the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhesh Lokare🙋🏻‍♂️ (@sidiously_)

“Saw it Live & the vibe was unmatchable, kudos to both of you,” commented a user. “This guy is living his life to the fullest and so should you,” said another. “The courage required to do something like this,” wrote a third.