scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Video showing two blackbucks being chased irks netizens, many demand action

Nanda noted that chasing wild animals amounts to hunting under Wildlife Protection Action, punishable with imprisonment of three years, which may extend to seven years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 3:44:27 pm
blackbuck video, blackbucks chased by vehicle, antelope chased, blackbuck running on road, indian expressMany users criticised the one who captured the clip and urged legal action against those chasing the blackbucks.

A driver has drawn the ire of netizens after a clip showing two blackbucks being chased by a vehicle surfaced online.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Tuesday shows the two blackbucks running on a road at lightning speed. The camera maintains pace with the blackbucks’ sprint.

Nanda noted that chasing wild animals amounts to hunting under Wildlife Protection Action, punishable with imprisonment of three years, which may extend to seven years. “This driver must be crazy chasing black bucks in their own territory. Driving wild animals amount to hunting under the Wildlife Protection Act, punishable with a imprisonment of 3 yrs, which may extend to 7 years. Anyone knowing the details of the driver? VC:@MilindPariwakam” tweeted Nanda.

Watch the video here:

The clip was initially shared by Milind Pariwakam, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. “Another instance of unsafe road building for humans and wildlife. Plus the person who took this video is guilty of the offense of hunting under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He should not have chased the blackbucks,” tweeted Pariwakam.

A Twitter user identified the road as Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra. Many users criticised the one who captured the clip and urged legal action against those chasing the blackbucks.

“The driver should definitely be punished. The way the black bucks are running in panic, that too on the hard surface of the road, anything cud hv happened. They could have hurt themselves very badly or maybe even worse,” a social media user commented. Another user wrote, “This is insane…those who involved should be held with necessary action.”

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, grants blackbucks as much protection as the tiger. However, as their population increased, their ‘vulnerable’ status during the 1990s was changed to ‘nearly threatened’ in 2003. After a decade, their population witnessed a major spike in several areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. In 2017, the IUCN listed blackbucks under the ‘least concern’ category.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement