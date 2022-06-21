Video showing two blackbucks being chased irks netizens, many demand action

A driver has drawn the ire of netizens after a clip showing two blackbucks being chased by a vehicle surfaced online.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Tuesday shows the two blackbucks running on a road at lightning speed. The camera maintains pace with the blackbucks’ sprint.

Nanda noted that chasing wild animals amounts to hunting under Wildlife Protection Action, punishable with imprisonment of three years, which may extend to seven years. “This driver must be crazy chasing black bucks in their own territory. Driving wild animals amount to hunting under the Wildlife Protection Act, punishable with a imprisonment of 3 yrs, which may extend to 7 years. Anyone knowing the details of the driver? VC:@MilindPariwakam” tweeted Nanda.

Watch the video here:

This driver must be crazy chasing black bucks in their own territory. Driving wild animals amount to hunting under Wildlife Protection Act, punishable with a imprisonment of 3 yrs,which may extend to 7 years.

Anyone knowing the details of the driver?

VC:⁦@MilindPariwakam⁩ pic.twitter.com/qmMIJ7vvML — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 21, 2022

The clip was initially shared by Milind Pariwakam, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. “Another instance of unsafe road building for humans and wildlife. Plus the person who took this video is guilty of the offense of hunting under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He should not have chased the blackbucks,” tweeted Pariwakam.

A Twitter user identified the road as Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra. Many users criticised the one who captured the clip and urged legal action against those chasing the blackbucks.

“The driver should definitely be punished. The way the black bucks are running in panic, that too on the hard surface of the road, anything cud hv happened. They could have hurt themselves very badly or maybe even worse,” a social media user commented. Another user wrote, “This is insane…those who involved should be held with necessary action.”

Black bucks have been included as highly endangered species under the wildlife protection act of 1972. So the driver has to face stringent action if caught. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) June 21, 2022

This is insane…those who involved should be held with necessary action. — Ashish Pakhre (@DrAshish_Psych) June 21, 2022

The driver should definitely be punished. The way the black bucks are running in panic,that too on the hard surface of the road, anything cud hv happened. They could have hurt themselves very badly or may be even worse. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) June 21, 2022

Pathetic behaviour towards the animal. If you really want to admire the animal then stop your vehicle and let them go by their own. There is no sense chasing them… — Prasun Bowade 🐅🐆🐘🦏 (@prasun004) June 21, 2022

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, grants blackbucks as much protection as the tiger. However, as their population increased, their ‘vulnerable’ status during the 1990s was changed to ‘nearly threatened’ in 2003. After a decade, their population witnessed a major spike in several areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. In 2017, the IUCN listed blackbucks under the ‘least concern’ category.