Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Aadhaar Verdict: Twitterati try to explain how Aadhaar will work with these memes

As the Aadhaar verdict was known, many took to social media to express their thoughts of the ruling. However, most seemed utterly confused about it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 26, 2018 4:11:39 pm
aadhaar verdict, aadhaar card mandatory, aadhaar pan link, aadhaar bank linking, aadhaar jokes, aadhaar memes, indian express, india news Netizens are trying to understand the Aadhaar verdict but most remain quite confused.
Related News

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, but struck down some of its provisions by a 4:1 majority. During the judgment, the top court underlined that a person’s rights could not be denied on the ground of lack of this unique ID and specified where all it was not mandatory.

While the majority judgment, written by Justice AK Sikri in concurrence with CJI Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar, upheld seeding of PAN with Aadhaar, it clearly said that linking of Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile phone numbers are not compulsory any longer. In a dissenting judgment, Justice D Y Chandrachud said the Aadhaar Act could not have been passed as a Money Bill as it amounted to a fraud on the Constitution and was liable to be struck down.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court rules Aadhaar not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile numbers, school admissions

As the landmark verdict was known, many took to social media to express their thoughts of the ruling. However, most seemed utterly confused. Some were baffled that although Aadhaar is not necessary of bank accounts but for PAN card – they argued that indirectly, it means the bank still gets their data, while other wondered how they de-link all the Aadhaar information already submitted to telecom companies and banking services.

As people try to figure out what the verdict means, some users on Twitter came up with hilarious meme and jokes to decode the judgment. Sample these:

Ruling that Aadhaar was not compulsory for school admissions, the SC further added that no child could be denied benefits of any scheme for not having Aadhaar number. Stating that Aadhaar empowers the marginalised sections of society and gave them an identity, the SC asked the Central government to introduce a robust data protection law as soon as possible.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Watch Now
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Buzzing Now
Advertisement