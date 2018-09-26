Aadhaar Verdict: Twitterati try to explain how Aadhaar will work with these memes

Netizens are trying to understand the Aadhaar verdict but most remain quite confused. Netizens are trying to understand the Aadhaar verdict but most remain quite confused.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, but struck down some of its provisions by a 4:1 majority. During the judgment, the top court underlined that a person’s rights could not be denied on the ground of lack of this unique ID and specified where all it was not mandatory.

While the majority judgment, written by Justice AK Sikri in concurrence with CJI Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar, upheld seeding of PAN with Aadhaar, it clearly said that linking of Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile phone numbers are not compulsory any longer. In a dissenting judgment, Justice D Y Chandrachud said the Aadhaar Act could not have been passed as a Money Bill as it amounted to a fraud on the Constitution and was liable to be struck down.

As the landmark verdict was known, many took to social media to express their thoughts of the ruling. However, most seemed utterly confused. Some were baffled that although Aadhaar is not necessary of bank accounts but for PAN card – they argued that indirectly, it means the bank still gets their data, while other wondered how they de-link all the Aadhaar information already submitted to telecom companies and banking services.

As people try to figure out what the verdict means, some users on Twitter came up with hilarious meme and jokes to decode the judgment. Sample these:

Pancard mandatory but Aadhaar is not mandatory for bank acc but Aadhaar-pan link is mandatory. #AadhaarVerdict so in layman’s terms, pic.twitter.com/oHoFTa3ggf — Neeki (@imNeeki) September 26, 2018

Pic 1: Zeroth Law of TD Pic 2: Zeroth Law of AADHAR pic.twitter.com/q4CZNvnELD — BALA (@erbmjha) September 26, 2018

Pan Card is the girl you like

Aadhaar Card is her best friend

And you are the Bank Account #AadhaarVerdict — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 26, 2018

#AadhaarVerdict

[The Supreme Court struck down the Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act on the grounds that it violated the right to privacy of citizens.]

Public : Thank God

Google/Facebook : lol — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) September 26, 2018

Heads aaya to – Me jeeta tu haara

Tails aaya to – Tu haara me jeetahttps://t.co/aXdQU3pYYV#AadhaarVerdict #Aadhaar — Saurabh Agnihotri (@ingsaurabh) September 26, 2018

Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for opening Bank Account. But PAN Card is mandatory for Bank Account. And PAN-Aadhar are Mandatory for filing Tax returns. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/SIpkh9hNZg — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 26, 2018

SC on #AadhaarVerdict Aadhar not mandatory for Bank account opening but PAN mandatory for account opening. Further, PAN-Aadhar linking mandatory. Saab milke Hamara Ch…kaat rahe hai pic.twitter.com/qnv1u4NwPh — Kattar-Bhartiya (@indcheated2014) September 26, 2018

Aadhar Card not mandatory for opening Bank Account. PAN Card mandatory for Bank Account. PAN-Aadhar Mandatory for filing Tax returns. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/lGxX6VgfiE — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 26, 2018

Figuring out where Aadhaar is mandatory and where not after #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/nvJMlBNtou — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 26, 2018

Ruling that Aadhaar was not compulsory for school admissions, the SC further added that no child could be denied benefits of any scheme for not having Aadhaar number. Stating that Aadhaar empowers the marginalised sections of society and gave them an identity, the SC asked the Central government to introduce a robust data protection law as soon as possible.

