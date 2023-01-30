Twitterati share what it’s like to work or study in a particular field from English literature to business administration

While Twitter is known more as a platform for heated debate and criticised as a haven for trolling, there are also some wholesome moments that bring netizens together in a way of shared experiences. A Twitter thread has prompted people to share pictures that represent their area of study or work.

The viral thread started with a Twitter user that goes with the username @artsyhwang. The tweet shows a bunch of pictures such as a poem that has notes scribbled around its corners, a page listing English literature timeline, and a page explaining forms and types of poems. This set of pictures was captioned, “pov: you’re in english literature major”. POV is an acronym for point of view.

ALSO READ | Students decipher takeaways from class in form of memes, professor puts them on internet

In response to this, people began sharing snippets from their own academic backgrounds or profession. For instance, a Twitter user shared pictures of excel sheets and whiteboards filled with calculations and wrote, “pov: you’re in business administration major”.

pov: you’re in english literature major pic.twitter.com/gd94fA3duH — 𝒜 (@artsyhwang) January 13, 2023

Another person shared pictures of snorkelling, a laboratory with models of aquatic animals and wrote, “POV: you’re in marine science major”. These tweets soon multiplied.

Previously, a similar wholesome thread had gone viral in which academics and senior professors spoke about their silly mistakes. In this thread, accomplished professionals like doctors confessed that they know how to tend to critical cases but have a hard time remembering the right day of the week.