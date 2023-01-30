scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Twitterati share what it’s like to work or study in a particular field from English literature to business administration

The tweets show a person’s point of view in different academic fields and professions.

viral twitter thread

While Twitter is known more as a platform for heated debate and criticised as a haven for trolling, there are also some wholesome moments that bring netizens together in a way of shared experiences. A Twitter thread has prompted people to share pictures that represent their area of study or work.

The viral thread started with a Twitter user that goes with the username @artsyhwang. The tweet shows a bunch of pictures such as a poem that has notes scribbled around its corners, a page listing English literature timeline, and a page explaining forms and types of poems. This set of pictures was captioned, “pov: you’re in english literature major”. POV is an acronym for point of view.

ALSO READ |Students decipher takeaways from class in form of memes, professor puts them on internet

In response to this, people began sharing snippets from their own academic backgrounds or profession. For instance, a Twitter user shared pictures of excel sheets and whiteboards filled with calculations and wrote, “pov: you’re in business administration major”.

Another person shared pictures of snorkelling, a laboratory with models of aquatic animals and wrote, “POV: you’re in marine science major”. These tweets soon multiplied.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

Previously, a similar wholesome thread had gone viral in which academics and senior professors spoke about their silly mistakes. In this thread, accomplished professionals like doctors confessed that they know how to tend to critical cases but have a hard time remembering the right day of the week.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:44 IST
Next Story

Former captain of women’s cricket team Shantha Rangaswamy writes: The Under-19 World Cup win could do for women’s cricket what 1983 did for men’s game

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close