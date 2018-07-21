Follow Us:
Saturday, July 21, 2018

‘Thanks but long overdue’: Twitterati react to removal of GST on sanitary napkins

The news was welcomed by people on social media and it got everyone talking -- from politicians to celebrities. While many thanked the government for finally withdrawing the tax for which they received much flak online, others argued it was only justified and long overdue, stressing it should have happened earlier.

July 21, 2018
sanitary napkins, goods and service tax, gst council meeting, no gst sanitary napkins, gst removed sanitary napkins, period tax, india news, indian express, trending news Netizens welcomed the decision to exempt sanitary napkins from GST Tax. (Source: Getty Images)
After a year of protests and campaigns, the government on Saturday decided to exempt sanitary napkins from the ambit of Goods and Service Tax (GST). As the GST council met in New Delhi for a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, the decision to remove the 12 per cent tax on the menstrual hygiene product was announced.

The news was welcomed by people on social media and it got everyone talking — from politicians to celebrities. While many thanked the government for finally withdrawing the tax for which they received much flak online, others argued it was only justified and long overdue, stressing it should have happened earlier. Some also said the people who fought for the cause should be thanked and not the government. A few users online also questioned why the government decided to backflip when for months they tried to explain the tax was a necessity.

Here’s people reacted to the decision on Twitter:

Apart from sanitary napkins, the GST Council also declared stone/marble/wood idols, rakhis, sal leaves, phulbhari jhadu to be exempted from GST. There will also be a rate cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on items such as lithium-ion batteries, vacuum cleaners, domestic electrical appliances, paints and varnishes, water coolers, articles such as scents, perfumes, cosmetics. The GST rate cuts announced today will be effective from July 27.

