‘Legends don’t retire from hearts’: How netizens reacted to MS Dhoni’s retirement

Most fans were shocked by his announcement and were left teary-eyed. (Source: Instagram/MS Dhoni)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, arguably India’s most successful captain in limited-overs cricket, bid farewell to international cricket Saturday, with a Instagram post. Despite his absence from international cricket since last year, fans of the cricketer were surprised by the announcement and many said he deserved a better farewell.

The 39-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper, who led the national and his IPL team to many victories, signed off without a formal announcement but in a simple message on his social media handle. Sharing a video montage from his early days to final few matches, the cricketer thanked everyone for their love and support and wrote, “From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired”.

The cricketer had made himself unavailable for international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup in 2019. He will next be seen leading Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2020.

As the cryptic note was shared on Instagram, #MSDhoni started trending. While many expressed disbelief, others said he “deserved a better farewell”, and some said that “legends don’t retire from hearts”.

Don’t be sad Dhoni retired. He had a remarkable career and he brought glory to the nation. Be happy and proud. Just kidding. Retirement wapas lele @msdhoni, bohot dukh ho raha hai. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 15, 2020

No formal announcements.

No press meet.

No final speech. You deserve a better farewell.

Thank you MSD! Always cool! ❤️#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/mhbyk6uxKz — CH.Sekar (@iamchsekar) August 15, 2020

The End of an Era. Very difficult to say you bye legend #MSDhoni . My favorite player got retired today. It is not possible to watch cricket without you. The hopes of the last ball six and lightning fast wicket keeping😭.You will be missed Captain. No retirement from our heart. pic.twitter.com/2BNxdJM7eu — Yash Swarup (@SwarupYash) August 15, 2020

Dhoni made us believe that Cricket is not only a game of skill but also smartness. The only cricketer who made Wicket Keeping interesting. His cool behaviour in stressed situations has so much to learn from. Will miss him a lot in the blue jersey. An end of an Era.#MSDhoni — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) August 15, 2020

Why MSD Why? You can still hit the ball out of the park. Bhai bahoot miss karenge tumko. Ab sayad hi cricket utne maje see dekh paaye. Miss you always MSD_07

Bhai aapne aaj take jitna indian cricket ke liye kiya woh legendary work tha#MSDhoni#MSD_Will_Be_Missed 😥😣 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/CopblhCTFc — Arman (@ArmanSrKian) August 15, 2020

The Man who changed d Dynamics of Indian cricket has been announced his retirement from international cricket…

The man who has mastered in captaincy, finishing matches fr india,

We will never seen him on ground to play fr india….It couldn’t sad thing than Dis…🧡😥#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/mYfCWojgk2 — Nilesh Amita Sunil Khedikar (@Hungrybones5) August 15, 2020

Being a die-hard fan of someone is strange.

Their success feels like your success.

Their failure feels like your failure.

When they are are on merit, it titialtes you.

And when they pause, your life stops too.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/QUyFTOUVDn — Kunal Khandelwal♟️ (@kunal_kdl) August 15, 2020

End of an era 💔.

All the best for next inning “CAPTAIN”.

Cricket won’t be same without you.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/bTEFwxL1BI — Ahmed Bilal Chowdhary ( احمد بلال چوہدری ) (@AhmedBilal_JK) August 15, 2020

End of an Era 💔😭

This is going to be hard

Atleast 1 farewell match @msdhoni ??😞🥺 Thank u legend for all these years of lovely memories

U can’t retire from our hearts ❤

Never forget the legend #MSDhoni#dhoniretires #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/uIf8xlWHIC — Gulshan (@GYgenetic) August 15, 2020

It hurts a lot 😭😭😭

I don’t have word to express the champion , the Best Man …❤️ Now How shall i tell me friend

” Mahi hai naa Abhi ” #MSDhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/4QLP01bZo8 — S🅰️𝕾𝖎𝖉 (@iSamirUniverse) August 15, 2020

No planned farewell, no press conference, no build up, no PR – he finished off in style back in 2011 and he does that once more today. Nobody can replace him. Until next time, captain. A legend. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Xq0TwdapVh — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) August 15, 2020

The 39-year-old batsman-wicketkeeper is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies in limited overs cricket. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd