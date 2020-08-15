scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020

‘Legends don’t retire from hearts’: How netizens reacted to MS Dhoni’s retirement

MS Dhoni announced that he was retiring from international cricket. The cricketer had made himself unavailable for international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup in 2019.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2020 9:38:54 pm
Most fans were shocked by his announcement and were left teary-eyed. (Source: Instagram/MS Dhoni)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, arguably India’s most successful captain in limited-overs cricket, bid farewell to international cricket Saturday, with a Instagram post. Despite his absence from international cricket since last year, fans of the cricketer were surprised by the announcement and many said he deserved a better farewell.

The 39-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper, who led the national and his IPL team to many victories, signed off without a formal announcement but in a simple message on his social media handle. Sharing a video montage from his early days to final few matches, the cricketer thanked everyone for their love and support and wrote, “From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired”.

The cricketer had made himself unavailable for international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup in 2019. He will next be seen leading Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2020.

As the cryptic note was shared on Instagram, #MSDhoni started trending. While many expressed disbelief, others said he  “deserved a better farewell”, and some said that “legends don’t retire from hearts”.

The 39-year-old batsman-wicketkeeper is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies in limited overs cricket. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

