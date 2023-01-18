scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

‘Coldkata’ to ‘Thandigarh’: Twitter user’s post renaming Indian cities due to harsh winter resonates with netizens

A Twitter user’s post regarding how the cold has changed Indian cities is going viral and prompted lots of funny responses.

A Twitter user's post regarding how the cold has changed Indian cities is going viral.
'Coldkata' to 'Thandigarh': Twitter user's post renaming Indian cities due to harsh winter resonates with netizens
This winter has been harsh with temperatures plummeting low and cold wave conditions gripping different parts of India. The national capital Delhi has seen the highest number of cold wave days in January in more than a decade already.

Amid such gloomy weather, people don’t feel like getting out of their warm blankets and going about their day. A Twitter user’s post regarding how the cold has changed Indian cities is going viral and has resonated with netizens. The user named Sagar, in clever wordplay, tweaked the names of cities to reflect their current cold weather status. From calling Kolkata ‘Coldkata’ to renaming Chandigarh as ‘Thandigarh’, his Twitter thread left netizens chuckling.

“It’s so cold in Uttar Pradesh that Kanpur is now called Kaanp-pur,” one of his tweets read. Another said, “It’s so cold in Uttarakhand that Dehradun is now called Kohradun.”

See the Twitter thread below:

Posted on January 16, the Twitter thread has received more than 2,800 likes so far.

“It so cold in Varanasi that varanasi is now called VARAN-ICY,” a user replied with a pun. “It’s so cold in UP that Allahabad is now ALLAVabad!” joked another. “It’s so cold here that mumbai is called thandai,” another netizen said. “It is so cold in HP that Kufri now called Kulfi,” read another reply.

