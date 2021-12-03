As Twitter users lose followers, desi folks send hilarious memes to CEO Parag Agrawal

Follower count is the holy grail for social media influencers and most people on Twitter. However, on Thursday night, netizens on users noticed a drop on their followers tab. Soon, there was an outrage online with ‘Followers par hamla’ trending in India, as well as a hilarious meme-fest online.

While some accounts complained about losing about 100-200 followers, others claimed they lost a whopping 500K to 1 million! In most cases, while Twitter’s official handle, support account and security got the heat, this time around desi users made the matter personal. Instead of complaining to official Twitter handles about the issue, desi folks joined their forces together to collectively raise the matter to newly appointed CEO Parag Agrawal who is a person of Indian origin.

Calling him ‘bhai’ of Twitter, a Hindi endearment for brother, desi folks started tagging him on all post and memes to help them against the recurring problem. As most found relatable memes to express their emotions on losing followers, others quipped they didn’t have much to lose in the first place.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

Twitterati after losing followers in bulk today. pic.twitter.com/UO4sXW71wj — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) December 2, 2021

Twitter users right now pic.twitter.com/njiwVFHxjo — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 2, 2021

Followers on Twitter right now:- pic.twitter.com/i9ILhCQecK — Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) December 2, 2021

Twitter with inactive accounts and bots. pic.twitter.com/VP9TMs50Fg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 2, 2021

small accounts after losing 3 followers due to twitter purge pic.twitter.com/ZpNrRYSnli — heman was here (@royhly_) December 2, 2021

Twitter to deactivated accounts when they have only one day left to activate again pic.twitter.com/4WCRS5RulM — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) December 2, 2021

Why so much hate parag vai 🥲 pic.twitter.com/phu3Q7ImEZ — Arvind Schröödinger⏳✍️ (@being__paranoid) December 2, 2021

Parag bhai aate hi kaam shuru kar diye 😢 pic.twitter.com/0gYEKG6ica — Kamina (@bittu7664) December 2, 2021

However, it’s not the first time this has happened to users on the microblogging sites. Back in June this year, Twitter Support explained it was a regular clean up exercises. “You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we’ve asked to confirm their password or phone number aren’t included in follower counts until they’ve confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure.”