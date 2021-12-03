scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
As Twitter users lose followers, desi folks send hilarious memes to CEO Parag Agrawal

Indians on Twitter tagged company's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, to resolve the matter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 3, 2021 10:36:27 am
twitter, twitter followers count, twitter followers clean up, twitter followers lost, twitter followers memes, parag agrawal, parag agrawal memes, indian expressAlthough this isn't the first time it has happened, Indian users this time trended the new CEO's name online sharing their concerns.

Follower count is the holy grail for social media influencers and most people on Twitter. However, on Thursday night, netizens on users noticed a drop on their followers tab. Soon, there was an outrage online with ‘Followers par hamla’ trending in India, as well as a hilarious meme-fest online.

While some accounts complained about losing about 100-200 followers, others claimed they lost a whopping 500K to 1 million! In most cases, while Twitter’s official handle, support account and security got the heat, this time around desi users made the matter personal. Instead of complaining to official Twitter handles about the issue, desi folks joined their forces together to collectively raise the matter to newly appointed CEO Parag Agrawal who is a person of Indian origin.

Calling him ‘bhai’ of Twitter, a Hindi endearment for brother, desi folks started tagging him on all post and memes to help them against the recurring problem. As most found relatable memes to express their emotions on losing followers, others quipped they didn’t have much to lose in the first place.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

However, it’s not the first time this has happened to users on the microblogging sites. Back in June this year, Twitter Support explained it was a regular clean up exercises. “You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we’ve asked to confirm their password or phone number aren’t included in follower counts until they’ve confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure.”

