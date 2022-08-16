scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Twitter user shares ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment after interesting chat with Rapido rider

Parag Jain’s tweet sharing his encounter with a Rapido rider is raking up the likes on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 2:32:50 pm
Peak Bengaluru, Twitter, Rapido rider, interesting chatThe Twitter thread was reshared by Peak Bengaluru, a Twitter page that regularly posts such tweets about the startups and tech frenzy in the city.

A Twitter user shared an interesting experience from Bengaluru on Monday. Parag Jain shared how he had a mixed ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment as a Rapido rider came to pick him up at his office WeWork, a provider of coworking spaces.

During the ride, the man asked him questions like which floor he worked on. When Parag asked him if he had been in the building, he replied that he used to work in the same building two years ago.

Also Read |Twitter users reveal their age without revealing their age, make Orkut trend

He shared that he used to work in the operations team of a Chinese company. However, after the ban on Chinese apps, he lost his job in March 2020. He also couldn’t find another job due to the pandemic and thought of working on his passion of directing films.

He created a mini-series by investing all his savings. The series received a good response and interest from an OTT platform. But he rejected it due to some commercial issues, it said in the post.

As he was not earning money for the last two years, he finally thought of riding Rapido part-time just to survive. The man has not told his mother that he has been doing Rapido trips as he doesn’t want her to worry, it said.

Parag also shared a business card of the man named Vignesh Nagabusanam which lists him as a freelance creative director and also has his contact information.

See the Twitter thread below:

Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 1,400 likes so far.

“He can do marketing for rapido. Capture consumer moments. The marketing team of @rapidobikeapp should hire him!” commented a Twitter user. “Wow! For real,” wrote another.

