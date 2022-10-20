scorecardresearch
Twitter user shares how his mother donated her kidney to his father after he underwent 98 dialysis sessions

At almost 70 years of age, the duo has become the oldest donor and recipient of a kidney at the Kochi hospital.

There are some things that show how selfless love can be. A woman demonstrated that by donating a kidney to her husband to save him after he had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions.

A Twitter user named Leo shared on Twitter that his father had been undergoing dialysis sessions and his mother had to wait five to six hours in a hospital three days a week with him. He thanked the team at Aster Healthcare in Kochi for the successful transplant. He also highlighted the need for more organ donation in the Twitter thread and said more than 50,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant.

He also shared that at almost 70 years of age, both his father and mother are now the oldest kidney donor and recipient, respectively, at the Kochi hospital. He said that it took two months of intense testing and clearance for the doctors to give them the go ahead and it wasn’t only age but cardiac health was a key factor.

The man also shared how the robotic keyhole transplant surgery cost them less than Rs 12 lakh and they paid less than Rs 15,000 in total as the rest was covered by insurance.

“Wish both of them a healthy & happy life. Every story like this feels personal since I’ve lost a parent due to kidney failure. I hope one day Indian medical system will prioritise health of normal people as they do for VIPs. We got the date for transplant after 1 year. Late,” commented a Twitter user.

“How wonderful, wishing your parents the best, thanks for sharing their story,” said another. “That’s really nice. my dad donated to my mom,” shared a third.

