‘Second Wife’s Restaurant to ‘Bhukha Sher’: Twitter user shares funny restaurant names he found on Zomato

It is when hunger pangs make themselves felt that we head to various food delivery apps in a bid to quieten the rumble in our tummies. However, one Twitter user posted about scrolling through such an app to find restaurants and cloud kitchens with unique names and it is absolutely hilarious. From Second Wife’s Restaurant to a place called ‘Dumb Biryani’, the person shared many such funny examples.

The man named Akhil Sood shared that his latest fascination involves aimlessly scrolling through Zomato late into the night. He first found a place named Second Wife’s Restaurant that offers North Indian and Chinese food and later stumbled upon another one called ‘Bhukha Sher’ and ‘Bhookha Saand’, Hindi words that translate to ‘Hungry Lion’ and ‘Hungry Bull’, respectively.

“New hobby I’ve cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it’s a lawless land,” he tweeted.

New hobby I’ve cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it’s a lawless land. pic.twitter.com/Hhz7Jilgvr — Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

“It’s a great strategy considering the target audience comprises mostly drunks and stoners, two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour,” Sood shared. Since being posted, the Twitter thread has received more than 400 likes.

