This Twitter user got delivered the most literal ‘short sleeve’ shirt

A T-shirt is one of the most basic clothing items in most people’s wardrobe. However, when a Washington Post editor received a short-sleeve shirt that he had ordered online, the man was left baffled.

Instead of a regular shirt, he found a rare design that had one short sleeve and one long sleeve. While tweeting a picture of the unique design, Brogan wrote, “Last week, I ordered what looked to be a really nice short sleeved tee shirt. I want to stress that it was supposed to have **short sleeves**, because what arrived instead is maybe the single most astonishing and baffling article of clothing I have ever handled.”.

His tweet soon went viral with over 98,000 likes. In a later comment, he wrote, “Part of what’s so wild about this is that it’s also one of the *nicest* garments I’ve ever handled. It’s made from stupidly luxurious knit cotton and the components appear to be fully fashioned. Someone really went all out making this thing. They just made it… wrong…..”.

In the comments, many people speculated that the shirt might have been a design sample that got accidentally shipped to Brogan.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “My guess is that this was a sample garment from the factory to show both a short and long sleeved version that somehow got thrown on the pile of finished short sleeved garments”.

Another person jokingly wrote, “If it said ‘short sleeve,’ it wasn’t lying. There is 1 short sleeve, singular.”