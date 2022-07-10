scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Twitter user explains 40 concepts in ‘megathread’, netizens call it informative

The concepts range from matters of the digital world, social media usage, motivational ideas, to philosophy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 10:30:29 pm
megathread, viral Twitter thread, informative Twitter thread, concepts, social media, indian express Gurwinder termed it a ‘megathread’ and said it would take less than seven minutes to read through it.

A Twitter user, Gurwinder, has shared “40 useful concepts” in a long thread, which other netizens could not help stop raving about. The concepts range from matters of the digital world, social media usage, motivational ideas, to philosophy.

Gurwinder termed it a ‘megathread’ and said it would take less than seven minutes to read through it.

Tweaking the term, procrastination, he used ‘procrastivity’ to describe the activity of avoiding work by doing something else that feels productive. To elucidate his point, Gurwinder gave the example of endlessly researching productivity hacks.

For social media users, Gurwinder’s advice is to not respond emotionally to trolls and toxicity. As per the “grey rock method”, while responding to trolls, “toxic people get what they want – your time and energy and it further leads to more trolls.”

The Twitter user also came up with a solution for people finding it difficult to solve their problems. According to Solomon’s Paradox concept, “people solve others’ problems easily as they are able to view them objectively. So, the hack is to imagine yourself as helping a friend.”

In addition, as per babble hypothesis, a leader is chosen based on the amount of time he or she speaks. “11. Babble Hypothesis: According to multiple studies, what best predicts whether someone becomes a leader? Their experience? Their IQ? No!The amount of time they spend talking. It doesn’t even matter what they say, just how much they say it. We suck at picking leaders,” Gurwinder tweeted.

Gurwinder also has a hack for people struggling to become creative. “Roleplay yourself as someone accomplished in the particular field like Lady Gaga, Winston Churchill and do the work as they will do,” he said.

Many users found the long thread informative. A user commented, “Brilliant thread although I’d be amazed if you can read it in 7 minutes!”

