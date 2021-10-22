scorecardresearch
Friday, October 22, 2021
‘If Delhi Metro was a person…’: Twitter user’s post wins the internet

Moved by the commuting experience, the user went ahead and expressed her love for the public transport, talking about many routes and how each one of them is perfect depending on how the person is feeling.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 22, 2021 12:31:34 pm
There is something beautiful in some of the most mundane everyday activities, like taking a bus or a train to commute. Recently, a Twitter user shared a similar feeling after enjoying her rides on Delhi Metro. The heartwarming thread, now going viral, has resonated with many online.

Delhi Metro, the rapid transit system, connects various location in and around the National Capital Region (NCR) and is one of the largest and busiest rail networks in the country. The system offers easy and comfortable ride to lakhs of commuters daily.

One such person, Twitter user @CatPapa17 took to the micro-blogging site recently sharing two pictures of her first and last ride. “Super mad at oomf for reminding me how beautiful Delhi Metro is, leaving me in dire need of hugs and a pang of emptiness in my heart,” the user added.

Moved by the commuting experience, the user went ahead and expressed her love for the public transport, talking about many routes and how each one of them is perfect depending on how the person is feeling. “If Delhi Metro was a person, they’d be the kind of person who gives free hugs to literally anyone for no reason at all,” the impressed passenger wrote online.

“Depressed? Ride the pink line,” the user claimed, adding if wanting to read a book, one can travel on the Yellow Line from Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli

From mentioning crowded station to counter the feeling of being lonely, to taking a train that would drop you off to a museum, the user argued how each line and route is special in its own way.

“Someone took you for a ride? Go to Janakpuri West, ride the tallest escalator. Take a hug,” the person quipped. “Do you feel like you should be looking at flowers and architectural marvels? Go to Jor Bagh and walk Lodi Gardens or Safdarjung. Take a hug,” the user wrote in another tweet.

The tweets delighted many Delhiites on the platform and as the post started to gain traction, the user also tagged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to express gratitude while calling them “amazing”. “Please know that people, from and outside Delhi love the Delhi Metro and appreciate the efforts that you people put in to keep it operational,” the user tweeted.

However, it wasn’t just the user who felt this way about travelling on Delhi Metro. Many shared their own experience on the thread and said the tweets were quite relatable.

