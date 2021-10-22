‘If Delhi Metro was a person…’: Twitter user’s post wins the internet

There is something beautiful in some of the most mundane everyday activities, like taking a bus or a train to commute. Recently, a Twitter user shared a similar feeling after enjoying her rides on Delhi Metro. The heartwarming thread, now going viral, has resonated with many online.

Delhi Metro, the rapid transit system, connects various location in and around the National Capital Region (NCR) and is one of the largest and busiest rail networks in the country. The system offers easy and comfortable ride to lakhs of commuters daily.

One such person, Twitter user @CatPapa17 took to the micro-blogging site recently sharing two pictures of her first and last ride. “Super mad at oomf for reminding me how beautiful Delhi Metro is, leaving me in dire need of hugs and a pang of emptiness in my heart,” the user added.

Moved by the commuting experience, the user went ahead and expressed her love for the public transport, talking about many routes and how each one of them is perfect depending on how the person is feeling. “If Delhi Metro was a person, they’d be the kind of person who gives free hugs to literally anyone for no reason at all,” the impressed passenger wrote online.

“Depressed? Ride the pink line,” the user claimed, adding if wanting to read a book, one can travel on the Yellow Line from Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli

From mentioning crowded station to counter the feeling of being lonely, to taking a train that would drop you off to a museum, the user argued how each line and route is special in its own way.

“Someone took you for a ride? Go to Janakpuri West, ride the tallest escalator. Take a hug,” the person quipped. “Do you feel like you should be looking at flowers and architectural marvels? Go to Jor Bagh and walk Lodi Gardens or Safdarjung. Take a hug,” the user wrote in another tweet.

The tweets delighted many Delhiites on the platform and as the post started to gain traction, the user also tagged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to express gratitude while calling them “amazing”. “Please know that people, from and outside Delhi love the Delhi Metro and appreciate the efforts that you people put in to keep it operational,” the user tweeted.

@OfficialDMRC, thought you’d want to see this. Please know that people, from and outside Delhi love the Delhi Metro and appreciate the efforts that you people put in to keep it operational. You guys are amazing! — Billu (@CatPapa17) October 21, 2021

However, it wasn’t just the user who felt this way about travelling on Delhi Metro. Many shared their own experience on the thread and said the tweets were quite relatable.

I moved to Delhi last month and I am already in love with Delhi Metro!… I love the two hours of my daily commute via Blue, Yellow and Red lines…I have also started to explore the city on Sundays by Metro and I’m loving it! — Dr Priyam (@DrPriyam04) October 22, 2021

like i was actually mapping the entire route in my head while reading it, so wow — agh (@issuesalot) October 20, 2021

We used to stand for hours after school and watch people build it from in front of our school. We mapped all the routes end to end as and how they kept getting operational.

This thread brought all those memories back. I can smell the new metros right now. ❤️ — Eat Momos & Rage Against The Machine (@_Art3ms_) October 21, 2021

Ooof I’m moving to Delhi next month, and I can so feel this! Have been researching my way into the city online, but now I’ve got the perfect map via your tweet. Cheers🌸❤️ — Chichora Bing (@ChichoraBing) October 21, 2021

WOAH. I CAN’T EVEN EXPLAIN HOW MAMY EMOTIONS I WENT THROUGH READING THIS. THIS IS SO PRECISELY WRITTEN. 🥺🥺🥺🥺😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️ — Aditi Sharma (@airwarmedd) October 21, 2021

This whole thread is gold 👌 — Anisha Arora (@anishaxarora) October 21, 2021

Used to bunk school and go from noida to dwarka and back then repeat till i had to go back home. Want hugs :( https://t.co/NwfV8esCrJ — Broken Amygdala🍀 (@kookiikat) October 21, 2021

I miss Delhi metro so much. :-( One of the best things about Delhi. https://t.co/oXKjdEXEAx — Shobha S V | ஷோபா ஷா வி (@shobhasv) October 21, 2021

no but delhi metro magenta line >>>>> I’m just there with a book and earphones and I go into this meditative trance and i never ever want to get off https://t.co/qS5TPQGOYQ — fiza (@metafizical) October 21, 2021

Delhi Metro has a knack for mixing with people very quickly. Some things in Delhi are worth falling in love with. ♥ https://t.co/eheJDk4gPT — Monk (@yogixsays) October 21, 2021

What a beautiful tribute to public transport ❤ https://t.co/QCGq95K5SD — Jayaprakash Spookymurthy (@flightofsand) October 21, 2021

feeling lonely? go ride the magenta line and meet your bestfs missed the bus? running late for an exam? fear not, magenta line is there https://t.co/I3ccFUco6I — HRH Princess Anshi of Nowhere (@anshikaaggarlol) October 21, 2021

If Delhi Metro were a person, they’d be a UPSC bro. https://t.co/3RXd9e78go — Nuanced Opinion Guy (@MarginalS4th) October 21, 2021