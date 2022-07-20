Viral Twitter thread shows Stranger Things characters and their Indian doppelgangers

The popular Netflix show Stranger Things has a broad fanbase worldwide, including in India.

Earlier this week, fans of the sci-fi drama compared its characters to their lookalikes from Indian television shows and movies.

It all started when Twitter user Shikhar Sagar, who goes by the username @crazy__shikhu, posted a picture of Dustin (a Stranger Things character played by Gaten Matarazzo) alongside the picture of actor Alam Khan, who had played the role of young Duryodhan in Star Plus’s Mahabharat.

Tweeting both pictures, Sagar jokingly wrote, “Did you know: Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan”.

Exclaiming at the striking similarity between the two actors, a Twitter user wrote, “I KNEW HE REMINDED ME OF SOMEONE”.

Soon the tweet went viral with over 19,000 likes and people began posting photos of other Indian actors who looked like characters from the popular web series.

A Twitter user shared a picture of Stranger Things’s Jim Hopper, played by actor David Harbour, and compared the character with Hathiram Chaudhary from Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok, played by actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Among the other similar tweets was a post that compared the character of Steve Harrington, portrayed by Joe Keery, with a young Rishi Kapoor.