Viral Twitter thread shows Stranger Things characters and their Indian doppelgangers

July 20, 2022 6:17:34 pm
The popular Netflix show Stranger Things has a broad fanbase worldwide, including in India.
Earlier this week, fans of the sci-fi drama compared its characters to their lookalikes from Indian television shows and movies.
It all started when Twitter user Shikhar Sagar, who goes by the username @crazy__shikhu, posted a picture of Dustin (a Stranger Things character played by Gaten Matarazzo) alongside the picture of actor Alam Khan, who had played the role of young Duryodhan in Star Plus’s Mahabharat.
Tweeting both pictures, Sagar jokingly wrote, “Did you know: Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan”.
Did you know : Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan pic.twitter.com/OTS6MJq7ZW
— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 17, 2022
Exclaiming at the striking similarity between the two actors, a Twitter user wrote, “I KNEW HE REMINDED ME OF SOMEONE”.
Soon the tweet went viral with over 19,000 likes and people began posting photos of other Indian actors who looked like characters from the popular web series.
Naira And Nancy Wheeler pic.twitter.com/bU97Kg7U8R
— Naman (@namanjayn) July 18, 2022
And you know: Jim Hopper from strangers things also been in Patallok as Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/LkZoP5zWDv
— AJ⚪ (@ajcasm_) July 17, 2022
Vecna pic.twitter.com/2aA4lxcc3E
— Amit Parmar (@imamitparmaar) July 18, 2022
Yes and Steve is Rishi Kapoor reincarnated! pic.twitter.com/FEPiy6GPRA
— Santanu (শান্তনু) (@santanu68) July 18, 2022
Billy in minnal murali pic.twitter.com/SkYqzI5q4D
— സൈബർ K (@CyberK1337) July 18, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui also worked in AI:Artificial Intelligence and Captain Marvel pic.twitter.com/SykauVWrHo
— Rashid Alig (@OkayRashid) July 19, 2022
A Twitter user shared a picture of Stranger Things’s Jim Hopper, played by actor David Harbour, and compared the character with Hathiram Chaudhary from Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok, played by actor Jaideep Ahlawat.
Subscriber Only Stories
Among the other similar tweets was a post that compared the character of Steve Harrington, portrayed by Joe Keery, with a young Rishi Kapoor.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Maharashtra government, Opposition hail SC order allowing OBC quota in local polls
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
Commodity prices today, July 20, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar groove to ‘Oo Antava Mawa’, watch video
Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course to release on this date
UPSC Civil Services: ‘Not feasible to grant extra attempt, age relaxation for aspirants’ says govt
NSE phone tapping case: Court sends ex-Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey to 9-day ED custody
People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him, I can only laugh: Kamran Akmal backs Virat Kohli
No Pandit has migrated out of Valley after August 5, 2019: Centre
Instagram launches Maps to help users find popular locations and businesses
Maruti Suzuki unveils Grand Vitara to improve its presence in SUV segment
Karnataka panel submits framework to upgrade 30 engineering colleges to global standards