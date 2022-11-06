scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

This Twitter thread showing people taking instructions literally is the funniest thing on internet

The viral thread shows how following rules to the point can sometimes be dangerous.

People ironically following rules, people following instructions literally, Twitter thread people following instructions literally, viral funny Twitter thread, hilarious funny tweets, indian express

Diligently following rules may seem like a responsible thing to do, but sometimes if one takes them too literally they can cause chaos. A hilarious Twitter thread that shows how following instructions without understanding their meaning can be harmful is going viral.

The now-viral thread, shared by a popular Twitter account ᴏʟᴜᴍɪᴅᴇ (@mideysmith) on November 5, has gathered over 25,000 likes.

ALSO READ |Twitter user explains 40 concepts in ‘megathread’, netizens call it informative

The thread documents ironic moments such as a vehicle crashing through a wall that has the words “Drive Thru” written over it. Another picture showed a man putting this iPhone under a wristwatch as the notice in the background said, “Keep your iPhone and valuables under watch!! Thefts are being reported in the library”. While some of these undated pictures appeared natural, some were obviously staged.

Commenting on these tweets, a Twitter user wrote, “So english is hard for white people too ”.

Another person said, “Easily the funniest thread I’ve seen in a while”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

In our everyday life, we see many instances where following misunderstood instructions can cause interesting situations. In May last year, a Nagpur resident’s simple cake order soon turned into a facepalm moment after the bakery apparently misunderstood the client’s instructions. While placing an online order, the person asked the bakery to mention if their cakes contained eggs. To his surprise, the man got a cake that had the words “Contain Egg” written boldly over it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 03:37:49 pm
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about close friend and rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani: ‘He is a great guy’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement