Monday, Sep 26, 2022

This Twitter thread on Bollywood films featuring posters of other movies is winning over netizens

The elaborate Twitter thread mentions movies like Purab Aur Paschim, Waqt Ki Awaz, and Kalank, among others.

In Bollywood, movie posters hold important value but they are often seen outside cinema halls as opposed to on the silver screen. Interestingly, an elaborate Twitter thread is curating a list of Hindi films wherein posters of other movies are featured.

Made by Twitter user Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM), the thread posts movie stills that capture Bollywood posters in the background. While sharing this highly detailed and niche Twitter thread, Pragyan Mohanty wrote, “A thread on Hindi films where you’d spot the poster of another Hindi film featuring a cast member. Om Puri’s ‘changing the car tyre’ scene in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) has a poster of him from Shodh (1981) in the background.”

Further in the thread, Pragyan Mohanty mentions many gems such as, “Shashi Kapoor standing next to his own poster from Prem Patra (1962) in Ye Dil Kisko Doon (1963)” and “The famous bus stop in Chhoti Si Baat (1976) which always had a poster of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Zameer’ (1975) on it. Funnily, AB had a guest appearance in Chhoti Si Baat.”

This unique list posted on September 25, 2022, has so far gathered over a thousand likes. Commenting on it, many netizens shared other movies that showcase Bollywood posters.

Sharing a still from the film Andaz Apna Apna, a Twitter user wrote, “Govinda and Karishma in the song Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha from Coolie No. 1 (1995), trying to get tickets for Andaz Apna Apna (1994) that also featured Karishma (and Govinda!).”

Another person shared, “Darlings begin with a poster of Badla. What an Easter egg. And what a thread again @PragyanM.”

