As Twitter Spaces allows Android, iOS users to hold live conversations, netizens react with memes

Updated: April 3, 2021 5:41:59 pm
Microblogging platform Twitter recently released a live audio conversation feature called ‘Spaces’ for iOS and Android users and it has created a huge buzz online. As netizens are busy trying to understand the new option, it got everyone talking online, resulting in a hilarious meme-fest.
“Spaces is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter,” the company wrote on its website. “We are early in our launch but growing. Anyone on iOS and Android can join and listen in a Space and a small group of people on iOS are able to create a Space,” the blog explained. The new audio chat rooms feature was recently launched by the microblogging platform to compete with app likes Clubhouse, which are slowly gaining popularity.
The company state that ‘Spaces’ is public as of now, and anyone can join as a listener, including people who don’t follow you. According to its blog post, “Up to 11 people (including the Host) can speak in a Space at any given time.”
As many are still not very sure how it works, others who have tried the new feature summed up the experience using hilarious memes. Check out some of the funniest reactions here from desi users.
#TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/vIX0q0Dg0z
— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) April 3, 2021
Major introverts are using Twitter, so that they can hide their voice.
Twitter Spaces: pic.twitter.com/TI2ihmVrQ8
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 3, 2021
Meanwhile #TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/BaBisOEsRq
— Vinnie (@_vinodlalwani_) April 3, 2021
Listeners in Twitter Space 🥱 pic.twitter.com/bvbeby2q0Z
— 🅱️🆎🅰️ 🅱️🅾️🅰️ (@P_A_R_A_D_O_X_Y) April 3, 2021
Baap re log kaise space me ghanto rah Lete hai 🙄😭
Mera sir fatane lga pic.twitter.com/5YFrLqhaO7
— Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) April 3, 2021
Twitter spaces
Now After somedays pic.twitter.com/DbjFWlCJTE
— Ash. (@bugga_prasadu) April 3, 2021
जब आपको कोई स्पेस में जबरदस्ती स्पीकर बना दे
तब आप : pic.twitter.com/sCON5akbHh
— Depressed Ladka (@Palpendikular) April 2, 2021
Me listening to South Delhi girl on Twitter Spaces. pic.twitter.com/cVKHgUWG7K
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 2, 2021
#TwitterSpaces 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Gv9RauuDNv
— Not Vamika ki bua (@Sassy_Soul_) April 2, 2021
Twitter space- pic.twitter.com/fpUcGxV9IO
— Mojo (@Singhlicious) April 2, 2021
Twitter space is not for singles😭 pic.twitter.com/ky4X3bdlPg
— Surender || सुरेन्द्र (@surenderjhakra) April 2, 2021
Hosting twitter space be like pic.twitter.com/G6Ql7QgLWN
— घर जा ग़ा लि ब (@GharjaGhalib) April 2, 2021
*Twitter space exist*
Speaker listener pic.twitter.com/IlKLDHFGqx
— Suren (@Arrre_yaar) April 2, 2021
*Twitter Space Exists*
Me: pic.twitter.com/xzVrukEPNS
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 2, 2021
Twitter spaces feature : pic.twitter.com/nCsZY7EzG9
— R R (@RacchaRidhvik) April 2, 2021
Twitter spaces
– Listeners
– Speakers
– Those who joined to check what’s happening pic.twitter.com/s2gIl1aCQv
— Detective (@cheeks4042) April 2, 2021
Me when i join every twitter space pic.twitter.com/o43uTWoesF
— Joaquin Closet (@andy_crush) April 2, 2021
People joining Twitter Space be like:- pic.twitter.com/SLvEktTF88
— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) April 2, 2021
twitter space me badi hi gehrayi se chal rahi discussion sunte listeners #TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/8vqoeT6d6f
— Jaynil Dave (@jaynildave) April 1, 2021
Twitter Space 🤟😣 pic.twitter.com/ayaLeN06xh
— Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) April 1, 2021
Listeners listening Twitter Space 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/c6vWvqLb2B
— Ana (@MiishNottyAna) March 31, 2021
