As Twitter Spaces allows Android, iOS users to hold live conversations, netizens react with memes

Microblogging platform Twitter recently released a live audio conversation feature called ‘Spaces’ for iOS and Android users and it has created a huge buzz online. As netizens are busy trying to understand the new option, it got everyone talking online, resulting in a hilarious meme-fest.

“Spaces is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter,” the company wrote on its website. “We are early in our launch but growing. Anyone on iOS and Android can join and listen in a Space and a small group of people on iOS are able to create a Space,” the blog explained. The new audio chat rooms feature was recently launched by the microblogging platform to compete with app likes Clubhouse, which are slowly gaining popularity.

The company state that ‘Spaces’ is public as of now, and anyone can join as a listener, including people who don’t follow you. According to its blog post, “Up to 11 people (including the Host) can speak in a Space at any given time.”

As many are still not very sure how it works, others who have tried the new feature summed up the experience using hilarious memes. Check out some of the funniest reactions here from desi users.

Major introverts are using Twitter, so that they can hide their voice. Twitter Spaces: pic.twitter.com/TI2ihmVrQ8 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 3, 2021

Baap re log kaise space me ghanto rah Lete hai 🙄😭 Mera sir fatane lga pic.twitter.com/5YFrLqhaO7 — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) April 3, 2021

Twitter spaces Now After somedays pic.twitter.com/DbjFWlCJTE — Ash. (@bugga_prasadu) April 3, 2021

जब आपको कोई स्पेस में जबरदस्ती स्पीकर बना दे तब आप : pic.twitter.com/sCON5akbHh — Depressed Ladka (@Palpendikular) April 2, 2021

Me listening to South Delhi girl on Twitter Spaces. pic.twitter.com/cVKHgUWG7K — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 2, 2021

Twitter space is not for singles😭 pic.twitter.com/ky4X3bdlPg — Surender || सुरेन्द्र (@surenderjhakra) April 2, 2021

Hosting twitter space be like pic.twitter.com/G6Ql7QgLWN — घर जा ग़ा लि ब (@GharjaGhalib) April 2, 2021

Twitter spaces feature : pic.twitter.com/nCsZY7EzG9 — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) April 2, 2021

Twitter spaces – Listeners

– Speakers

– Those who joined to check what’s happening pic.twitter.com/s2gIl1aCQv — Detective (@cheeks4042) April 2, 2021

Me when i join every twitter space pic.twitter.com/o43uTWoesF — Joaquin Closet (@andy_crush) April 2, 2021

People joining Twitter Space be like:- pic.twitter.com/SLvEktTF88 — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) April 2, 2021

twitter space me badi hi gehrayi se chal rahi discussion sunte listeners #TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/8vqoeT6d6f — Jaynil Dave (@jaynildave) April 1, 2021