Saturday, April 03, 2021
As Twitter Spaces allows Android, iOS users to hold live conversations, netizens react with memes

While many are still not too sure how it works, others who have tried the new feature summed up their experience using hilarious memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2021 5:41:59 pm
Spaces are public, so anyone can join as a Listener, including people who don’t follow you.

Microblogging platform Twitter recently released a live audio conversation feature called ‘Spaces’ for iOS and Android users and it has created a huge buzz online. As netizens are busy trying to understand the new option, it got everyone talking online, resulting in a hilarious meme-fest.

“Spaces is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter,” the company wrote on its website. “We are early in our launch but growing. Anyone on iOS and Android can join and listen in a Space and a small group of people on iOS are able to create a Space,” the blog explained. The new audio chat rooms feature was recently launched by the microblogging platform to compete with app likes Clubhouse, which are slowly gaining popularity.

The company state that ‘Spaces’ is public as of now, and anyone can join as a listener, including people who don’t follow you. According to its blog post, “Up to 11 people (including the Host) can speak in a Space at any given time.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As many are still not very sure how it works, others who have tried the new feature summed up the experience using hilarious memes. Check out some of the funniest reactions here from desi users.

