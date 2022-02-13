‘Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer’: Twitter reminisces the iconic #HamaraBajaj campaign

Rahul Bajaj is remembered by not just his contemporaries but also by many people who see nostalgic value in Bajaj products, particularly Bajaj Chetak, the made in India scooter that was produced from 1972 to 2006.

The former chairman of the Bajaj Group passed away at the age of 83 due to pneumonia and heart problems on Saturday, February 12, 2022. President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others paid their tributes to the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Padma Bhushan.

Many people on Twitter are recounting how the first vehicle they owned was a Bajaj Chetak and sharing pictures of their old scooters.

Recounting the iconic “Hamara Bajaj” ad campaign, a Twitter user commented, “It was #RahulBajaj who made scooters the main mode of transport of every middle-class family in India. Bajaj scooter was a pride possession to have. 90’s kids would remember their father having one, and the famous tagline “Hamara Bajaj”. #HamaraBajaj”.

Rest in peace #RahulBajaj. 🙏

Every 90s Indian kid is nostalgic about #humarabajaj 💜 pic.twitter.com/DqLYSSawh2 — Zara Parwal (@ZParwal) February 12, 2022

Those were Golden Days when I used to roam on Bajaj Chetak (Hamara Bajaj) with my Father in 90s…

There are few non-living things that give us happiness too ! The Man who fulfilled middle class Indian’s dream of owning their own vehicle…

’ #HamaraBajaj #RIP Sir #RahulBajaj pic.twitter.com/5EFeQNUBoB — Dr.G.V.Sundeep Chakravarthy IPS (@DrGVSundeep_IPS) February 13, 2022

Being late 90s kid, still have fond memories of the famous advertisement ‘Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer’ #HamaraBajaj #RIP sir #RahulBajaj pic.twitter.com/69vhc6Pshs — OM RAJPUROHIT (@omrajguru) February 12, 2022

Being late 80s kid, still have fond memories of the famous advertisement ‘Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer’ #HamaraBajaj #RIP sir #RahulBajaj pic.twitter.com/o6c7HGviSO — Sukriti Kalra (@sukritikalra) February 12, 2022

When #HamaraBajaj captured the Buland Tasveer… A time when advertising was truly an art form, a time of brand building. The search for the ‘Big Idea’ was crucial in determining audience choice. Lyrics “हमारा बजाज” written by Jaikrit Rawat. #RIPRahulBajaj pic.twitter.com/blyAJ6SVMi — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) February 12, 2022

It was #RahulBajaj who made scooters main mode of transport of every middle class family in India. Bajaj scooter was a pride possession to have. 90’s kids would remember their father having one, and the famous tagline “Hamara Bajaj”.#HamaraBajaj pic.twitter.com/4tSEUhb9aG — Mayank Saxena (@mayank_sxn) February 12, 2022

Amul also dedicated its latest topical to the businessman with a black and white graphic showing Rahul Bajal and the Amul girl riding the Bajaj Chetak scooter as the headline “Mera, Uska, Inka, Unka, Hamara Bajaj..” hovers above them.

#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s most dynamic and respected industrialists… pic.twitter.com/9jZiZPmp6O — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 13, 2022

Rahul Bajaj who took over the Bajaj Group in 1965 is credited with making Bajaj Motors a company worth thousands of crores.