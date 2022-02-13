scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 13, 2022
‘Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer’: Twitter reminisces the iconic #HamaraBajaj campaign

Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 on February 12, 2022.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 13, 2022 5:36:24 pm
Hamara Bajaj, Rahul Bajaj, Bajaj Chetak, Amul Bajaj, Hamara Bajaj advertisement, Old indian ad, Indian ExpressRahul Bajaj who took over the Bajaj Group in 1965 is credited with making Bajaj Motors a company worth thousands of crores.

Rahul Bajaj is remembered by not just his contemporaries but also by many people who see nostalgic value in Bajaj products, particularly Bajaj Chetak, the made in India scooter that was produced from 1972 to 2006.

The former chairman of the Bajaj Group passed away at the age of 83 due to pneumonia and heart problems on Saturday, February 12, 2022. President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others paid their tributes to the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Padma Bhushan.

Many people on Twitter are recounting how the first vehicle they owned was a Bajaj Chetak and sharing pictures of their old scooters.

Recounting the iconic “Hamara Bajaj” ad campaign, a Twitter user commented, “It was #RahulBajaj who made scooters the main mode of transport of every middle-class family in India. Bajaj scooter was a pride possession to have. 90’s kids would remember their father having one, and the famous tagline “Hamara Bajaj”. #HamaraBajaj”.

 

Amul also dedicated its latest topical to the businessman with a black and white graphic showing Rahul Bajal and the Amul girl riding the Bajaj Chetak scooter as the headline “Mera, Uska, Inka, Unka, Hamara Bajaj..” hovers above them.

Rahul Bajaj who took over the Bajaj Group in 1965 is credited with making Bajaj Motors a company worth thousands of crores.

