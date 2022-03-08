Twitter rains memes on Ravinder Jadeja after rockstar show in Sri Lanka Test

Cricket Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as one of the most important players in Team India during the India and Sri Lanka Test match.

On Sunday, Jadeja solidified his position as a formidable all-rounder after he took five wickets and scored more than 150 runs during the Test match between India and Sri Lanka held in Mohali.

After the match, Jadeja was given a round of applause as he cut the cake to celebrate his “man of the match” performance.

A round of applause 👏👏 for @imjadeja for his Man of the Match performance 🔝 Victory for #TeamIndia indeed tastes sweet 🍰😉#INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/8RnNN7r38w — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2022

Cricket fans appreciated the off-spin bowler’s match-winning performance with memes and appreciation messages. Praising Jadeja’s performance, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Delighted to be able to see Jadeja play like that. With bat and ball. Now, rightfully, among the top all-rounders in the game across eras.”

Delighted to be able to see Jadeja play like that. With bat and ball. Now, rightfully, among the top all-rounders in the game across eras — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2022

Even Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to appreciate Jadeja’s winning streak and said, “.@imjadeja is turning everything into gold! Wonderful performance. #INDvSL”.

Some cricket fans also recalled how Shane Warne, who passed away on March 4, 2022, rightly nicknamed Jadeja as “Rockstar”.

Rajasthan Royals picked ravindra Jadeja in 2008. In the Under-19 World Cup, Jadeja had got 10 wickets but faced only 38 balls. In IPL 2008, Jadeja played 14 matches but bowled only 13 balls. His captain/coach identified a future batting star. He labelled him a rockstar. pic.twitter.com/OtURIZErLf — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 5, 2022

100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You’ve made him proud. ❤️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja can:

Turn a match with his fielding

Win a match with the bat

Win a series with the ball https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png The perfect all rounder. Very well batted today @imjadeja 👏🏼 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Ka5xAGZYU5 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 5, 2022

I’m thinking back to an interview I did with @msdhoni in 2010. @imjadeja was failing in match after match and there were loud calls that he be dropped.

Dhoni told me – “ We need to have patience. One day Jadeja will be the all-rounder that India needs” — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) March 6, 2022

Other than his on-point batting, bowling, and fielding, Ravindra Jadeja also impressed fans with his entertaining antics on and off the field. After winning the match, Jadeja was seen repeating dialogues from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. He was also spotted imitating the super hit film’s popular moves after scoring a wicket.