scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Must Read

Twitter rains memes on Ravinder Jadeja after rockstar show in Sri Lanka Test

Ravindra Jadeja is being widely appreciated for his stellar all-rounder performance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 8, 2022 6:01:24 pm
Ravinder Jadeja IND vs SL, Ravinder Jadeja all rounder, Ravinder Jadeja memes, Cricket memes, India vs Sri Lanks Test match, Indian ExpressOn Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja became the first Indian in 50 years to make more than 150 runs and take a five wickets in the same test match.

Cricket Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as one of the most important players in Team India during the India and Sri Lanka Test match.

On Sunday, Jadeja solidified his position as a formidable all-rounder after he took five wickets and scored more than 150 runs during the Test match between India and Sri Lanka held in Mohali.

ALSO READ |Memes take over social media after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

After the match, Jadeja was given a round of applause as he cut the cake to celebrate his “man of the match” performance.

Cricket fans appreciated the off-spin bowler’s match-winning performance with memes and appreciation messages. Praising Jadeja’s performance, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Delighted to be able to see Jadeja play like that. With bat and ball. Now, rightfully, among the top all-rounders in the game across eras.”

Even Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to appreciate Jadeja’s winning streak and said, “.@imjadeja is turning everything into gold!  Wonderful performance. #INDvSL”.

Some cricket fans also recalled how Shane Warne, who passed away on March 4, 2022, rightly nicknamed Jadeja as “Rockstar”.

Other than his on-point batting, bowling, and fielding, Ravindra Jadeja also impressed fans with his entertaining antics on and off the field. After winning the match, Jadeja was seen repeating dialogues from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. He was also spotted imitating the super hit film’s popular moves after scoring a wicket.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement