Monday, Nov 28, 2022

This Twitter prompt about meeting partners has the most outrageous answers

Netizens made up their funny meet cute stories based on movies.

The question about the circumstances under which you met your partner is guaranteed to bring out interesting and happy answers from everyone. But on Twitter, netizens have come up with humorous replies after a simple prompt tweet that asked people to write about their meet-cute stories.

Last week, Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja), a lifestyle and entertainment-centric account, tweeted, “How did you meet your partner?” to its 1.8 million followers.

While some people shared genuine stories such as being introduced by mutual friends or turning from colleagues to lovers, many took plots from popular romantic movies and make them their own love stories.

Talking about the storyline of the 2003 Bollywood hit Kal Ho Na Ho, a Twitter user wrote, “To be honest I was struggling cause girls used to date me only for my dad’s money. But then one day a guy with terminal cancer convinced me that one of my classmates is my soulmate. He also guided me over 6 days on how to patao her. I have written it all down in my fake diary.”

Another person picked the plot from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and said, “i used to be childhood besties w her but married someone else…after my wife passed away from child birth my daughter (8f) read a letter from my late wife that talked about the childhood bestie and decided set us up at her summer school (turns out bestie was her teacher) crazy”.

Not just Bollywood, people also picked movies from the Nigerian film industry, which is also called Nollywood.

Talking a pick from the Nigerian film, The Mad Prince, a Twitter user joked, “The mad prince and I was walking down the road 18 years ago, saw a man dressed in rags. He was begging for money. I didn’t have enough on me though but I just gave him the last 200 naira I had, only to later find out he’s a prince. Today we’re married.”.

