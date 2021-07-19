scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 19, 2021
Must Read

#MumbaiRains, #DelhiRains trend on Twitter, residents share pics of inundated streets

While IMD has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and parts of Delhi NCR, heavy downpour in Mumbai has left most parts of the city flooded, with water entering houses and damaging properties.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 2:57:06 pm
Twitter memes and jokes, Mumbai rains, Delhi rains, Mumbai rains memes, Delhi rains memes, Twitter reactions, Mumbai weather updates, Delhi weather updates, Mumbai monsoon memes, Delhi monsoon, weather updates, Weather live, Temperature updates, Trending news, viral news, Indian Express news As #DelhiRains and #MumbaiRains dominated Twitter trends, many took to Twitter to post pictures and videos. 

Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of inundated streets, damaged buildings and submerged vehicles as rain continued to lash parts of Mumbai and Delhi-NCR on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and parts of Delhi NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida).

Meanwhile in Mumbai, at least 32 people died and eight others were injured in separate incidents caused by intense rainfall in the early hours of Sunday. The heavy downpour also left most parts of the city flooded, with water entering houses and damaging properties. (Follow Weather Updates here)

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As #DelhiRains and #MumbaiRains dominated Twitter trends, many took to Twitter to post pictures and videos.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 19: Latest News

Advertisement