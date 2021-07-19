MumbaiRains, #DelhiRains trend on Twitter, residents share pics of inundated streets

July 19, 2021 2:57:06 pm
Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of inundated streets, damaged buildings and submerged vehicles as rain continued to lash parts of Mumbai and Delhi-NCR on Monday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and parts of Delhi NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida).
Meanwhile in Mumbai, at least 32 people died and eight others were injured in separate incidents caused by intense rainfall in the early hours of Sunday. The heavy downpour also left most parts of the city flooded, with water entering houses and damaging properties. (Follow Weather Updates here)
As #DelhiRains and #MumbaiRains dominated Twitter trends, many took to Twitter to post pictures and videos.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Thundering… lightning… pouring like crazyyyyyy… #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/1UDfZTc5Sr
— ChaiKhakhra (@ChaiKhakhra) July 17, 2021
The show must go on ..
#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ugYqENwFDV
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 18, 2021
A deer seen swimming in flooded streets of Mumbai. Video courtesy WhatsApp.#Mumbai #MumbaiRains #Rainfall #flooding @mumbaimatterz @RetweetsMumbai @tweetsvirat @VagariesWeather @ranjeetnature @ChatterjeeBadri pic.twitter.com/qVfDGWg8GO
— salil k (@catchsalil) July 18, 2021
Furious. #MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/sSU5ayAhH6
— Anushka (@AnushkaMoray) July 17, 2021
Mumbaikars are going to wake up to the beautiful view of Venice in the morning #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rZspNuvI5Y
— Sana Khan (@Spysanakhan) July 17, 2021
Hell Yeah!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/AUNBFddQXK
— ̴u̴̴n̴̴t̴̴i̴̴t̴̴l̴̴e̴̴d̴̴ ̴ (@royanand15) July 17, 2021
Best work done by AAP MCD Councillor in begampur ward. MLA is also from AAP @JaiUpkar #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/SiBAJmdVqU
— Pushkar Singh Rawat 🇳🇿 (@psrawat484) July 19, 2021
Finally #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sqSqj5blkT
— nirad🇮🇳 (@drnirad) July 19, 2021
Finally Delhi’s got, what was needed the most <3 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/zDcJhfyTgv
— Himani (@zimani_) July 19, 2021
Bloom as your life gives you a new one with love
#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/aDkV9f3KgX
— Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) July 19, 2021
It poured,
And drenched me in your love
To remind me once again…
That rains were always meant for-
‘You and me’ to be together.💕
MG#DelhiRains#MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/ugFAYbOn56
— Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) July 19, 2021
#Delhirains coming down hard. Heading towards a century! pic.twitter.com/uQ7ku1LPi3
— Madhav Puri (@MadhavPuri2) July 19, 2021
Way to office …🚗#GoodMorningTwitterWorld #DelhiRains 🌈🌧️ pic.twitter.com/J8C9kntcS2
— Preeti Negi Journalist (@PreetiNegi_) July 19, 2021
