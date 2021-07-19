MumbaiRains, #DelhiRains trend on Twitter, residents share pics of inundated streets

As #DelhiRains and #MumbaiRains dominated Twitter trends, many took to Twitter to post pictures and videos.

Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of inundated streets, damaged buildings and submerged vehicles as rain continued to lash parts of Mumbai and Delhi-NCR on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and parts of Delhi NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida).

Meanwhile in Mumbai, at least 32 people died and eight others were injured in separate incidents caused by intense rainfall in the early hours of Sunday. The heavy downpour also left most parts of the city flooded, with water entering houses and damaging properties. (Follow Weather Updates here)

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Mumbaikars are going to wake up to the beautiful view of Venice in the morning #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rZspNuvI5Y — Sana Khan (@Spysanakhan) July 17, 2021

Best work done by AAP MCD Councillor in begampur ward. MLA is also from AAP @JaiUpkar #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/SiBAJmdVqU — Pushkar Singh Rawat 🇳🇿 (@psrawat484) July 19, 2021

#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/aDkV9f3KgX — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) July 19, 2021