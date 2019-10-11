Twitter, Instagram and other apps introduce dark mode, people respond with jokes

Twitter, YouTube and even Instagram are among the many apps to have rolled out a dark mode feature, and social media users are still getting accustomed to the ‘darkness’. It also inspired plenty of jokes as people came up with various instances of darkness they face in their lives outside of the virtual world.
The dark mode is a User Interface (UI) change by the apps in which they change the regular white or lighter background to a darker shade, which reduces the brightness of a device’s screen to save its battery. Many have complained that it’s spoiling their experience of using some apps and is straining their eyes.
Social media, particularly Twitter, is now abuzz with memes and jokes about the newly introduced dark mode.
Here are some examples:
Youtube : Dark Mode.
Display : Dark Mode.
Twitter : Dark Mode.
Instagram : Dark Mode
Biswa : pic.twitter.com/CmtNxi3mUh
— Devanshu 🐼 (@FameFucking) October 11, 2019
twitter: dark mode..
Youtube: dark mode..
Instagram: dark mode..
My future: dark mode..
My love life: friends mode..
— kaisarcastic (@ikaisarshaikh) October 11, 2019
Life – Dark mode ⚫
Twitter- Dark mode ⚫
Instagram – Dark mode ⚫
Me – Sleeping mode 😴
— Pathan Official 🌚 (@Oye_pathan) October 11, 2019
Very less people know actually this picture was taken after introducing #DarkMode :- pic.twitter.com/OTtxsyMkxo
— Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) October 10, 2019
YouTube : Dark Mode..
Twitter : Dark Mode..
Instagram : Dark Mode..
Arijit singh: Sad mode..
— Anant (@_Aawarahun) October 10, 2019
Youtube : Dark Mode.
Display : Dark Mode.
Twitter : Dark Mode.
Instagram : Dark mode
Tamraj Kilvish: pic.twitter.com/tUpQGe3Pep
— Isha (@myfunda30) October 10, 2019
Phone: dark mode
Twitter: dark mode
Instagram: dark mode
Tiger Shroff : the arc mode pic.twitter.com/KsDuhFw7vv
— Manish Waghela® (@manishnwaghela) October 10, 2019
Phone : Dark mode
Instagram : Dark mode
Sr Bachchan : Pyaar hamein kis mod pe le aaya….
— Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) October 10, 2019
Youtube : Dark Mode.
Display : Dark Mode.
Twitter : Dark Mode.
Instagram : Dark Mode.
Neighbor Aunties : CCTV Mode.
— Dang! (@dangwitty) October 10, 2019
When you come out of “dark mode” social media apps pic.twitter.com/uF1sO3VWIK
— Kaalkeya (@BaahuNeMara) October 10, 2019
– Phone: Dark Mode
– Twitter: Dark Mode
– Instagram: Dark Mode
– Humour: Dark Mode
– Clothes: Dark Mode
– Relations: Dark Mode
– Coffee: Dark Mode
– Soul: Dark Mode
– Mood: Dark Mode
– Life: Dark Mode
– Mehndi: Light Mode https://t.co/ksQlHv03r7
— Parpalwa 🌸 (@MePurplelicious) October 9, 2019