Twitter, Instagram and other apps introduce dark mode, people respond with jokes

Twitter, YouTube and even Instagram are among the many apps to have rolled out a dark mode feature, and social media users are still getting accustomed to the ‘darkness’. It also inspired plenty of jokes as people came up with various instances of darkness they face in their lives outside of the virtual world.

The dark mode is a User Interface (UI) change by the apps in which they change the regular white or lighter background to a darker shade, which reduces the brightness of a device’s screen to save its battery. Many have complained that it’s spoiling their experience of using some apps and is straining their eyes.

Social media, particularly Twitter, is now abuzz with memes and jokes about the newly introduced dark mode.

Here are some examples:

Youtube : Dark Mode. Display : Dark Mode. Twitter : Dark Mode. Instagram : Dark Mode Biswa : pic.twitter.com/CmtNxi3mUh — Devanshu 🐼 (@FameFucking) October 11, 2019

twitter: dark mode.. Youtube: dark mode.. Instagram: dark mode.. My future: dark mode.. My love life: friends mode.. — kaisarcastic (@ikaisarshaikh) October 11, 2019

Life – Dark mode ⚫

Twitter- Dark mode ⚫

Instagram – Dark mode ⚫ Me – Sleeping mode 😴 — Pathan Official 🌚 (@Oye_pathan) October 11, 2019

Very less people know actually this picture was taken after introducing #DarkMode :- pic.twitter.com/OTtxsyMkxo — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) October 10, 2019

YouTube : Dark Mode.. Twitter : Dark Mode.. Instagram : Dark Mode.. Arijit singh: Sad mode.. — Anant (@_Aawarahun) October 10, 2019

Youtube : Dark Mode. Display : Dark Mode. Twitter : Dark Mode. Instagram : Dark mode Tamraj Kilvish: pic.twitter.com/tUpQGe3Pep — Isha (@myfunda30) October 10, 2019

Phone: dark mode Twitter: dark mode Instagram: dark mode Tiger Shroff : the arc mode pic.twitter.com/KsDuhFw7vv — Manish Waghela® (@manishnwaghela) October 10, 2019

Phone : Dark mode Instagram : Dark mode Sr Bachchan : Pyaar hamein kis mod pe le aaya…. — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) October 10, 2019

Youtube : Dark Mode. Display : Dark Mode. Twitter : Dark Mode. Instagram : Dark Mode. Neighbor Aunties : CCTV Mode. — Dang! (@dangwitty) October 10, 2019

When you come out of “dark mode” social media apps pic.twitter.com/uF1sO3VWIK — Kaalkeya (@BaahuNeMara) October 10, 2019