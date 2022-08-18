‘Long-lost auntie’: Twitter India’s post ‘aur batao’ sparks chatter and hilarious replies

When people interact with their friends over a phone call, it is common to use the words “aur batao” again and again. It means what’s up or what’s happening and usually it’s a never-ending loop as both sides keep repeating the phrase.
Twitter India Wednesday posted a tweet that read ‘aur batao’ and it sparked a lot of chatter online as netizens reacted in their own funny way.
The post has received more than 6,000 likes and over 445 retweets so far. “Please suspend my wife’s account. I can’t even flirt here,” replied a Twitter user.
aur batao
— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 17, 2022
“Twitter India acting like that long lost auntie that you meet in family functions. “Beta aur batao!”” wrote another. Twitter India even replied to the user’s comment and wrote, “replies “kuch nahi auntie, sab badiya.”” “Who’s account you are suspending next?” another reply reads.
See some of the other replies to the tweet below:
Sab thik..aap batao ..kya haal chaal. .
— specstacular (@payal_choksi) August 17, 2022
Aap batao edit button Kab aaraha
— SanghiDentico🇮🇳,🚩🚩🕉️ (@priyathedentico) August 17, 2022
Batane ke liye kuchh bacha hi nahi hai😭
— CHEE NEWS (@Chee_Newz) August 17, 2022
— kunal jhurani (@myhumour_side) August 17, 2022
In the past, there have been many instances when netizens trended something which they could all relate to. Last year, a Twitter user in India had shared how her father uses formal language while communicating with her on text. The tweet had gone viral as Indians could relate to the father’s habit and responded with their own personal experiences.
In January, a challenge of revealing one’s age by mentioning something that gives a hint of the age had trended on Twitter in which prominent personalities such as Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and actor Swara Bhasker also participated.
