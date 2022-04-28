Twitter erupts as Rashid Khan hits three sixes in last over to help Gujarat Titans win

On Wednesday, the victory seemed to be in Hyderabad Sunrisers court after their ace bowler Umraan Malik took five wickets sending Gujarat Titans into a crisis.

Gujarat Titans needed 15 runs in the last four balls to win.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Fans turn emotional as MS Dhoni returns to being the finisher he is

In this tense situation, Rashid Khan, who was batting alongside Rahul Tewatia, did the impossible as he struck three sixes in the last over and gave Gujarat Titans its unexpected win.

The exciting match soon became a talking point on Twitter as thrilled fans posted memes and tweets on Khan’s stellar performance.

What Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan did is very difficult. This is high quality finishing — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2022

RASHID KHAN YOU BEAUTY @rashidkhan_19 That was simply outstanding.. congratulations @gujarat_titans @rahultewatia02 another brilliant Inn 💥 Nehra ji kya baat hai — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2022

Rashid Khan has a strike rate of 146.94 with the bat and a strike rate of 16.5 with the ball in T20 – truly a great. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 28, 2022

Rashid Khan has done it against SRH. This is unreal win by Gujarat Titans. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

35 needed in 2 overs Rashid: pic.twitter.com/9scEgxYBZt — Goswami chetan (@Goswamichetan10) April 27, 2022

Rashid Khan and @rahultewatia02 in last 2 overs : pic.twitter.com/M0qmDgE2HP — Hahhaha (@Introvert_Bhai_) April 27, 2022

Gujarat Titans stealing win from the mouth of opposition. #GTvSRH pic.twitter.com/ZY5aKfMKhV — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 27, 2022

SRH fans after seeing Rashid khan’s batting in last over#SRHvsGT #rashidkhan pic.twitter.com/kVYWKOC0d7 — Vɩĸʌsʜ Jʌɗʜʌv (@garreeeeb_memer) April 27, 2022

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Khan and Tewatia’s performance and tweeted, “What Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan did is very difficult. This is high quality finishing”.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also appreciated Khan and wrote, “RASHID KHAN YOU BEAUTY @rashidkhan_19 That was simply outstanding.. congratulations @gujarat_titans @rahultewatia02 another brilliant Inn 💥 Nehra ji kya baat hai”.

After the match, Khan said that during the last over he told Tewatia to be confident. “When it was 22 (runs) left, I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with our best bowler. We just have to have that belief in ourselves. If we have one missed ball, don’t think about it and don’t panic. Just stay strong and we need to finish it or get as close as possible because it might help us with the run rate,” the 23-year-old Afghan cricketer said.