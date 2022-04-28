scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Twitter erupts as Rashid Khan hits three sixes in last over to help Gujarat Titans win

In yesterday’s match, the Gujarat Titans won over Hyderabad Sunrisers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 2:22:11 pm
Rashid Khan takes three sixes in last over IPL 2022, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans, Gujarat Titans vs Hyderabad Sunrisers, IPL 2022 memes, Indian ExpressIndian Premier League 2022 will conclude on May 29, 2022.

On Wednesday, the victory seemed to be in Hyderabad Sunrisers court after their ace bowler Umraan Malik took five wickets sending Gujarat Titans into a crisis. 

Gujarat Titans needed 15 runs in the last four balls to win. 

In this tense situation, Rashid Khan, who was batting alongside Rahul Tewatia, did the impossible as he struck three sixes in the last over and gave Gujarat Titans its unexpected win. 

The exciting match soon became a talking point on Twitter as thrilled fans posted memes and tweets on Khan’s stellar performance. 

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Khan and Tewatia’s performance and tweeted, “What Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan did is very difficult. This is high quality finishing”. 

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also appreciated Khan and wrote, “RASHID KHAN YOU BEAUTY  @rashidkhan_19 That was simply outstanding.. congratulations @gujarat_titans @rahultewatia02 another brilliant Inn 💥 Nehra ji kya baat hai”. 

After the match, Khan said that during the last over he told Tewatia to be confident. “When it was 22 (runs) left, I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with our best bowler. We just have to have that belief in ourselves. If we have one missed ball, don’t think about it and don’t panic. Just stay strong and we need to finish it or get as close as possible because it might help us with the run rate,” the 23-year-old Afghan cricketer said. 

