Twitter fundraiser helps delivery man buy bike in just 24 hours

With summer picking up pace, the lives of many delivery personnel are becoming hard as they continue to beat the oppressive heat to deliver orders.

Aditya Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan, tried to make the life a little easier for a delivery man when he saw him working hard to complete the orders using a bicycle when the temperature hovered around 42 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Sharma wrote a Twitter thread telling the story of 31-year-old Durga Meena, who had to work as a delivery man due to his financial conditions after he lost his 12-year-old job as a teacher during the Covid-19 layoffs.

Sharma wrote that Meena, who did his bachelor’s in B Com, earns Rs 10,000 per month as a delivery boy. During their conversation, Meena told Sharma that he does 10 to 12 deliveries per day which barely leaves him time to rest. He then added that getting a bike will make the work easier for him.

Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time I asked for some information about him so 1/ pic.twitter.com/wZjHdIzI8z — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

In a tweet, Sharma quotes Meena and writes, “sir if you can manage my downpayment. i will pay my EMI myself and I will return your downpayment within 4 months with interest”.

In the final tweet, Sharma made an appeal for crowdfunding a bike for Meena. Making the appeal, he tweeted, “guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k I know its a huge amount but if this reaches 75k people and each person gives 1 rs we can fulfill his wish of having a bike. even he said he will return all the money for downpayment, SUCH AN HARDWORKING PERSON DETAILS BELOW. 6/”

He then gave Meena’s UPI number. Within a day, enough money was collected as people generously donated.

Guys there is an update

Please he is a very humble man

He is requesting not to send money

It’s enough amount for him !

He was crying and telling me

Aaj bhagwan ko dekh liya sir

We have already closed fundraising at 8 pm still people are giving pic.twitter.com/iQ6Pz4XAkl — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

so many people asking about buying ev

but we live in a tier 3 city here. and he lives in one room and sleeps sometimes in restro . he is unable to get a charging point https://t.co/FMQsZbjupc — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

Just a day after posting the fundraising appeal, Sharma shared an update that Meena was able to buy a bike for himself. He then shared a picture of Meena and him standing with a newly purchased bike.

All thanks to you guys ❤️🙏

Delivered the bike less than 24 hours

Still people are sending money requesting them not to send

Fundraising closed

He is very happy now 😊 pic.twitter.com/KhQp92OmtV — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 12, 2022

Last year, the internet helped raise fund for a Mumbai auto driver, who sold his house to fund a grandchild’s education.