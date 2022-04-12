scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Must Read

Twitter fundraiser helps delivery man buy bike in just 24 hours

The successful fundraiser was organised by Aditya Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 5:58:11 pm
Twitter fundraiser helps delivery man gets a bike, Fundraiser for delivery man bike, Feel good story fundraiser, Rajasthan boy helps delivery man get bike, Indian Express Durga Meena, had to work as a delivery man after he lost his 12-year long job as a teacher during the Covid-19 layoffs.

With summer picking up pace, the lives of many delivery personnel are becoming hard as they continue to beat the oppressive heat to deliver orders. 

Aditya Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan, tried to make the life a little easier for a delivery man when he saw him working hard to complete the orders using a bicycle when the temperature hovered around 42 degrees Celsius. 

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra gifts SUV to man who built jeep with scrap metal

On Monday, Sharma wrote a Twitter thread telling the story of 31-year-old Durga Meena, who had to work as a delivery man due to his financial conditions after he lost his 12-year-old job as a teacher during the Covid-19 layoffs. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharma wrote that Meena, who did his bachelor’s in B Com, earns Rs 10,000 per month as a delivery boy. During their conversation, Meena told Sharma that he does 10 to 12 deliveries per day which barely leaves him time to rest. He then added that getting a bike will make the work easier for him. 

In a tweet, Sharma quotes Meena and writes, “sir if you can manage my downpayment. i will pay my EMI myself and I will return your downpayment within 4 months with interest”. 

In the final tweet, Sharma made an appeal for crowdfunding a bike for Meena. Making the appeal, he tweeted, “guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k I know its a huge amount but if this reaches 75k people and each person gives 1 rs we can fulfill his wish of having a bike. even he said he will return all the money for downpayment,  SUCH AN HARDWORKING PERSON  DETAILS BELOW.  6/” 

He then gave Meena’s UPI number. Within a day, enough money was collected as people generously donated. 

Just a day after posting the fundraising appeal, Sharma shared an update that Meena was able to buy a bike for himself. He then shared a picture of Meena and him standing with a newly purchased bike. 

Last year, the internet helped raise fund for a Mumbai auto driver, who sold his house to fund a grandchild’s education.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement