Monday, Oct 31, 2022

‘Home delivery of Pak team’: Twitter flooded with memes after India’s defeat to South Africa

India’s defeat to South Africa on Sunday led to a lot of memes at Pakistan’s expense as they are now on the brink of elimination.

Home delivery of Pak team, India-Pakistan, Pakistan cricket, memes, T20 World Cup, Australia, South Africa, India v South Africa, world cup, zomato, viral, trending, Indian ExpressIndia's defeat led to a lot of memes on Pakistan’s expense as they are on the brink of elimination.

The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is proving to be a tournament of surprises and dark horses after teams considered underdogs defeated more fancied opponents. From Pakistan losing to Zimbabwe and Ireland beating England, this tournament in Australia has been hard to predict.

After Pakistan’s narrow loss by one run to Zimbabwe and losing a nail-biting match to arch-rivals India, their hopes rested on India. If India defeated South Africa, it would have kept Pakistan’s semi-final hopes alive as the second spot was up for grabs.

Also Read |Watch: Indian and Pakistani cricket fans jam to ‘Pasoori’ outside Melbourne Cricket Ground

However, India couldn’t defeat the Proteas as a batting collapse resulted in them scoring only 133 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. South Africa chased down the total comfortably and managed to win the match with five wickets in hand after being 24/3 at one stage. Aiden Markram and David Miller smashed half-centuries and stitched a crucial 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take the team through.

India’s defeat led to a lot of memes on Pakistan’s expense as they are on the brink of elimination. Food aggregator Zomato poked fun at the Pakistan team as it tweeted, “Order placed for home delivery of Pak team.”

See more funny tweets below:

After India’s loss to South Africa, the points table in Group 2 looks sealed unless teams like Bangladesh and Zimbabwe can spring further surprises. After three matches each, South Africa have five points while India are second with four points. Bangladesh also have four points but their net run rate is inferior to India with -1.53 to India’s +0.84.

Zimbabwe have three points while Pakistan only have two so far with one win against the Netherlands. The Netherlands are yet to open their account.

India take on Bangladesh in their next match on November 2 which is a must-win for both the teams. After that, India will take on Zimbabwe in their last match of the Super 12 stage on November 6.

