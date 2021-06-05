Twitter erupts with memes after HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s suit against 5G, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

Soon after the court dismissed the petition, netizens took to social media to troll the actor and shared hilarious memes.

Memes took over social media after the Delhi High Court dismissed Juhi Chawla’s 5G petition and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Bollywood actor and two other appellants.

The lawsuit filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik, and Teena Vachani in the Delhi High Court against the telecom technology up-gradation, trial runs for which have started in India now, stated that the coming of 5G technology would cause adverse effects on “on the health, life, organ or limb of adult, child, whether of the present or future generation(s), or to any living organism, or to flora and fauna”.

Calling it a publicity stunt, the court also stated that the plaintiffs have “abused and misused the process of law” which has resulted in a “waste of judicial time”. Prior to the hearing, the actor had circulated the videoconferencing link of court on her social media accounts which resulted in repeated disruptions of court proceedings.

Soon after the court dismissed the petition, netizens took to social media to troll the actor and shared hilarious memes with some stating that the actor became the first person in India to pay 20 lakhs for 5G without even using it.

Juhi Chawla becomes the first Indian to pay 20 lakhs for 5g without even using it. 😂😂😂 — Crish Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@BhatiaCrish) June 4, 2021